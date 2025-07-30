Gross profit rose 23% YoY to AED 599.4 million, supported by pricing discipline, a strategic shift to high-margin segments, and inorganic expansion

Initiated implementation of SAP S/4HANA to modernize enterprise systems and enable scalable, digitally integrated operations.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ghitha Holding PJSC (“Ghitha” or the “Group”; ADX: Ghitha), a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of IHC, has announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, with revenue growth and improved gross profit.

Group revenue rose to AED 2.61 billion, up 6.7% compared to H1 last year, largely driven by inorganic growth following recent acquisitions, which expanded scale and reach. Gross profit reached AED 599.4 million, an increase of 23% YoY, reflecting the effectiveness of Ghitha’s strategic pivot toward margin-led growth.

This performance highlights Ghitha’s disciplined execution, combining integrated acquisitions with pricing and channel optimization. Streamlining of operations, cost control together with continued commercial discipline strengthened profitability of the Group.

Falal Ameen, Ghitha Holding’s CEO, said: “Our first-half results demonstrate the strength of our strategy, with a clear focus on profitable growth, disciplined portfolio integration, and value-driven execution. Growth was driven by a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal margin expansion. We continue to reshape our customer and channel mix, placing greater emphasis on profitable verticals, pricing discipline, and high-performing segments, a model that has consistently proven to strengthen our profitability and long-term sustainability. We also launched the SAP S/4HANA program during the period, an important step in modernizing our digital backbone to support future scalability and national food security goals.’’

As part of its broader strategy to expand across various food segments, Ghitha continued to strengthen key verticals through M&A. In H1 2025, its subsidiary Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm, a leading UAE-based poultry producer. The transaction, along with the successful acquisition of Arabian Farms last year, has further strengthened Ghitha’s position in the protein vertical and reflects its long-term commitment to scaling high-demand categories within the national food value chain.

Ghitha will build on this momentum by accelerating its operational transformation and advancing integration across its value chain. With the digitalisation program underway and a robust M&A pipeline, the Group is well-positioned to drive scalable growth while reinforcing food system resilience in alignment with national priorities.

In July 2025 (Q3), Ghitha Agriculture Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC, signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) to sell 100% of its shareholding in ‘AGRINV SPV RSC LTD’ to NRTC Food Holding LLC, for a consideration of USD 47 million.

This transaction forms part of Ghitha’s ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio structure by consolidating businesses under focused, high-performing platforms. Following completion, Ghitha will continue to consolidate AGRINV SPV RSC LTD through NRTC.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions under the SPA and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Ghitha Holding:

Ghitha Holding PJSC is a private joint stock company incorporated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It operates as a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC). Ghitha emerged as an investment holding company; with its portfolio of subsidiaries and associates consisting of: Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy Farm, Al Jazira Poultry Farm, Arabian Farms, Al Ajban Poultry, Alliance Food Company, Zee Stores International, Agrinv (Al Hashemeya), Royal Horizon Holding, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company, Mirak, NRTC Group, Apex Investment PSC (ADX: APEX), Invictus Investments (ADX: INVICTUS), Anina Culinary, Al Jaraf Fisheries, International Food Industries, and HarvEst Foods. The Group is collectively engaged in dairy, poultry, fish, agriculture, food commodities, edible oils, trading and distribution.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.