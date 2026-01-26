Dubai – Ghassan Aboud Holding is participating in Gulfood 2026, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision to enhance food security, strengthen supply chain resilience, and reinforce the country’s position as a global hub for food trade and innovation.

At Gulfood 2026, the Group is showcasing a selection of its food and catering brands, including Grandiose, Olive Country, Flour Country, and Grandiose Catering. Together, these brands represent Ghassan Aboud Holding’s integrated capabilities across food retail, sourcing, production, distribution, and catering, aligned with the UAE’s strategic priorities of sustainability, diversification, and long-term economic growth.

The Group’s participation follows a recent milestone for Grandiose, with the opening of its 47th store last week at Dubai Sports Village, Dubai Sports City. Today, Grandiose operates 47 stores across the UAE and employs more than 1,600 people, underscoring its continued growth as a homegrown UAE brand and its contribution to the local retail ecosystem.

Flour Country represents the Group’s large-scale production capabilities, operating from a 40,000-square-foot facility comprising eight interlinked warehouses, with the capacity to produce and deliver more than 50,000 products per day. Meanwhile, Grandiose Catering plays a vital role in the UAE’s food services sector, serving over 336,000 meals annually across multiple segments.

Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Holding, said: “Our participation in Gulfood 2026 reflects Ghassan Aboud Holding’s long-term commitment to the food sector and to the UAE’s vision of building resilient, sustainable food systems. Through our portfolio of food and catering brands, we continue to invest in quality, scale, and partnerships that support the country’s role as a global food and trade hub, while meeting the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike.”

The UAE’s proactive approach to food security, economic diversification, and international trade continues to shape the regional food landscape, with Gulfood serving as a key platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. Ghassan Aboud Holding’s presence at the event reflects its support for these national strategies and its role in contributing to a future-ready food ecosystem.

With a strong operational base in the UAE and a growing regional footprint, Ghassan Aboud Holding remains focused on building scalable food businesses that uphold high standards of quality, reliability, and operational excellence.

Ghassan Aboud Holding looks forward to engaging with partners, suppliers, and industry stakeholders throughout Gulfood 2026, exploring opportunities that align with both the Group’s growth ambitions and the UAE’s strategic objectives.

-Ends-



About Ghassan Aboud Holding

Founded in 1994, Ghassan Aboud Holding is a diversified, international conglomerate with a strong presence across key sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering, and Digital Marketplaces.

Guided by its mission of “Building a better future, together” the Group has, for over three decades, remained committed to innovation, excellence, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Australia and Belgium, Ghassan Aboud Holding is well-positioned to serve diverse markets with agility and impact.

To learn more about the Group’s wide-ranging operations, please visit www.gagroup.net

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wissam Ishtay, Group Public Relations Manager, Ghassan Aboud Holding

Email: Wissam.i@gagroup.net

Mobile: +971 54 789 000 5