Dubai, UAE: GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC (“Manrre” or the “Fund”), managed by GFH Partners Ltd., together with its development manager Palmon Group FZCO (“Palmon Group”), today officially marked the start of construction of a new state-of-the-art logistics facility in North Jafza.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, alongside senior officials and dignitaries, underscoring the project’s strategic importance to Dubai’s logistics and industrial landscape.

The development is set on a 214,000 sq ft plot and will introduce one of the UAE’s first high-bay, temperature-controlled warehouses, establishing a new benchmark for Grade A logistics assets in the region. Built to international specifications, the facility is designed for efficiency, scalability, and tenant convenience, directly addressing the rising demand for premium logistics space across high-growth sectors.

With a 144,000 sq ft built-up area, the facility will offer 32,000 pallet positions, 16 loading bays, an FM1 super-flat floor slab, and 15,000 sq ft of modern office space, including a rooftop viewing deck overlooking DP World’s Jebel Ali Port. The design maximises storage capacity within the same footprint while ensuring operational intelligence, adaptability, and sustainability.

Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, with advanced leasing discussions already underway with one of the region’s leading logistics providers to occupy space in the facility, reflecting the strong market appetite for Grade A assets.

Kunal Lahori, CEO, Palmon Group and Board Member, Manrre, said: “This development is more than just another warehouse; it marks a strategic leap in logistics design. By building vertically, we optimise finite land resources and unlock efficiencies essential for Dubai’s cold-chain and supply chain sectors. This Grade A facility is where innovation meets necessity, supported by an asset management structure that ensures long-term value for Manrre stakeholders.”

Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners Ltd., said: “GFH Partners is committed to expanding its GCC logistics platform, anchored by the GFH Partners Manrre REIT, through both strategic developments like this project and the acquisition of mission-critical industrial, distribution, and e-commerce facilities. This development reinforces our confidence in the UAE and GCC as key growth markets and reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value to investors while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.”

About GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC

GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC (“Manrre” or “the Fund”), also known as GFHP Logistics Fund, is a premier Dubai-based real estate investment trust specialising in institutional-grade logistics and industrial assets across the UAE and GCC region. Founded in 2018 by Palmon Group FZCO, and managed by GFH Partners Ltd., Manrre has built a high-quality portfolio of diversified logistics properties, reflecting its strategy of delivering long-term, stable income and capital appreciation.

About GFH Partners Ltd.

GFH Partners Ltd. (“GFH Partners”) is the DIFC-based global asset management subsidiary of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. (“GFH”). Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, GFH Partners is dedicated to real estate investment and asset management across diverse markets. With a assets under management exceeding US$7 billion and investments spanning the US, UK, and GCC. GFH Partners focuses on strategic partnerships and innovative real estate solutions, reinforcing its role as a leading player in global asset management.

About Palmon Group

Palmon Group FZCO, founded in 1985 as one of the earliest companies in Jafza, Dubai, has grown into a premier logistics developer, owner and operator with proven expertise in industrial and real estate ventures. As the development manager for Manrre, Palmon Group combines deep market knowledge with proven expertise in delivering high-quality logistics facilities, supporting the UAE’s position as a regional hub for trade and industry.

