Manama: Gulf Future Business (GFB) is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Bahrain and its expansion to include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, while incorporating a wide range of services such as consulting, ICT, conferences, and training services to its portfolio.

"In 2002, we launched in Bahrain in conjunction with the modern renaissance and economic growth that was witnessed in the Kingdom, and since then we have developed and grown in our projects, cadres, and activities." According to the founder and CEO of the company, Mr. Ahmed Alhujairy.

“Celebrating our 20th anniversary is an opportunity for us to establish ourselves as an example of Bahraini companies that have successfully expanded into Arab Gulf countries despite difficulties and challenges. It is our ambition to share our accumulated expertise with the next generation of Bahraini entrepreneurs and SME owners, and to help them grow their businesses both locally and internationally.” Mr. Alhujairy added.

Mr. Alhujairy explained that naming the company "Gulf Future Business" was a recognition of the importance of adopting an advanced business model that would meet current and future business market requirements, as well as to focus on expanding Bahraini companies' presence in Gulf markets. In addition, he extended his thanks to the supportive government agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the private sector partners, while also applauding the efforts of the group's cadres, who contributed to the group's accomplishments over the years.

It’s worth noting that "Gulf Future Business" is distinguished for its large number of companies under its umbrella, like "WorkSmart" for events, "ThinkSmart" for training and development, and " Techosmart " for IT services.

