Dubai, UAE: Three Layer Hospitality, region’s leading hospitality group, introduces Pind Bathinda, a cloud kitchen that pays homage to the vibrant tastes of North India. Now open exclusively for delivery orders, Pind Bathinda invites food enthusiasts to savour the heart-warming and soul-soothing essence of Punjabi comfort food, conveniently delivered straight to their homes.

Founded under the visionary leadership of Neha Anand, Pind Bathinda transcends the conventional quick-service restaurant model. It serves as a celebration of heritage and a tribute to the lively culture of Bathinda, a land steeped in rich traditions and agricultural abundance.

Pind, a quintessential Punjabi term, loosely translates to the spirit of a village where stories and traditions are passed down through the generations and the aroma of a home-cooked meal wafting through the air. In creating Pind Bathinda, Anand drew inspiration from her roots, expertly infusing the authenticity of Punjabi cuisine into every dish.

Fully managed and curated by Three Layer Hospitality, the region’s F&B hospitality group with over 20 restaurants and four brands under its wings, including the award-winning Jun’s located in Downtown Dubai, Pind Bathinda promises a culinary experience that reflects the rich tapestry of North Indian flavours.

The menu highlights mouth-watering delicacies from Punjab including Paneer Tikka, cottage cheese marinated in spiced yogurt with home-style spices and charred in tandoor; Chicken Tandoori, a classic grilled chicken marinated in tandoori home-style spiced yogurt; Tariwala Mutton cooked in aromatic spices and tomatoes or Sarson Da Saag, mustard greens prepared in home-style spices, a popular dish during the cold winters of North India. Guests can pair these with their choice of breads including gluten-free jowar roti, kulcha or rice accompanied by sides such as raita, green salad or masala papad.

For a sweet end to a hearty meal, guests can indulge in warm Gulab Jamun, deep-fried cottage cheese dumplings served in a sweet syrup, Phirni prepared by slow cooking ground rice with milk, saffron and cardamom or Gajjar Halwa, freshly grated carrot roasted in ghee (clarified butter) with milk, sugar, cardamom and khoya.

To add an extra layer of joy to the dining experience, Pind Bathinda has curated a special playlist on music streaming app Spotify, offering a delightful sensory experience with peppy beats and rhythms of Punjab, harmonizing effortlessly with the rich flavours and spices of the region.

With the tagline “From the heart of North India. Delivered in Dubai”, Pind Bathinda invites food enthusiasts on a journey that transcends geographical boundaries, where each dish is meticulously crafted to not only satiate taste buds but also to evoke a sense of nostalgia and transport diners to the colourful streets of Punjab with every bite.

Available to order from delivery platforms: ChatFood, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, and Talabat.

For more information, please visit www.pindbathinda.com

For media enquiries, please contact: Ola Zachara| ola@z7communications.com

ABOUT THREE LAYER HOSPITALITY

Three Layer Hospitality is a UAE-based group that manages and advises businesses around the globe, formed by Founder and Managing Director Neha Anand, who has over 6 years’ experience in F&B industry. Three Layer Hospitality aims at increasing its international footprint through diversified partnerships, acquisitions, and strategic alliances. With over 20 restaurants and 4 brands under its wings, Three Layer Hospitality just recently launched Jun’s in partnership with Chef Kelvin Cheung.