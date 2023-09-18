  • Tough Mudder Dubai to follow from 11 – 12 November
  • Challenges to include 5k, 10 km and a Tough Mudder Kids for children aged 6-12

Dubai (UAE): Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, is preparing to kick start the new season with its biggest line-up of events yet. Following the success and high demand from its previous annual events, Tough Mudder and Mini Mudder are returning to Fujairah and Dubai once again for thousands of new and returning Mudder’s to come together on a life-changing adventure and face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit.

Set to make a comeback in Fujairah on 14 October at Fujairah Adventure Park, Tough Mudder will reveal a selection of nail biting and exciting obstacles over the coming weeks. The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and above with more 20+ obstacles and a 5k course open to over 13’s with 13+ obstacles. Tough Mudder Kids will challenge children ages 6-12 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course. Register now at www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/fujairah to secure tickets, starting from AED 170 for the 5k course and AED 90 for Tough Mudder Kids.

Fujairah Adventures Park is located at the top of Urban Adventures Park in Fujairah, spanning a vast 20-hectare area. Its diverse terrain and well-designed trails make it the ideal venue for hosting Tough Mudder, offering challenging obstacles and the perfect setting to push participants to their limits.

The season will continue with Tough Mudder Dubai taking place from November 11th-12th at all-new venue, Jebel Ali Racecourse. Set across two action packed days, the weekend is set to welcome bigger and muddier challenges than ever before, right in the heart of Dubai. For more information and to sign up to participate, visit www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/dubai.

As the biggest season of Tough Mudder draws closer, official apparel partner and sportswear giant ANTA are giving Fujairah ticketholders the chance to collect a complimentary Tough Mudder t-shirt from their stores in Dubai Hills Mall and Al Quoz with proof of purchase.

About Tough Mudder, INC:

