GNTO, along with 10 industry partners, promoted Germany’s diverse tourism offerings for – and to – travellers across the Gulf region

Dubai, UAE – The German National Tourist Office’s five-day GCC roadshow came to an end on Thursday, November 3, following a fruitful trip across the region aimed at showcasing Germany’s comprehensive tourism offerings, building relationships, encouraging information sharing, and developing insights with local tourism professionals and media partners across the Gulf.

The roadshow got underway on October 30 in Doha, before heading to Kuwait City at the private residence of the German Ambassador Designate, Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz. A stop in Riyadh at the private residence of the German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Dieter Lamlé was followed by a visit to the private residence of German Consul General in Jeddah, Her Excellency Dr. Eltje Aderhold, and ultimately the roadshow ended up in Dubai on November 3.

“The GCC roadshow was an incredible experience for us,” said Yamina Sofo, director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), the regional office of GNTB. “It enabled us to build our network and explore opportunities that we can tap into from these major cities. Not only did we raise awareness of Germany among the local travel trade, but we also diversified campaign offerings while sharing knowledge with the market experts.

“One of the campaigns that we highlighted during the roadshow was the ‘Feel Good’ campaign – which promoted the importance and advantage of sustainable travel practices among several other ongoing campaigns such as German.Local.Culture., and Embrace German Nature.”

During the roadshow across the major five cities, GNTO was accompanied by 10 partners who met with around 250 people from the trade and 50 from the media fraternity. The 10 partners who were present throughout the roadshow were:

Cologne Tourist Board Hommage Luxury Hotels Collection Hotel Bayerischer Hof House of 1000 Clocks Ingolstadt Village & Wertheim Village, members of The Bicester Collection™ McArthurGlen Designer Outlets Outletcity Metzingen Rail Europe Steigenberger Parkhotel Düsseldorf, a Steigenberger Icon Wiesbaden Congress & Marketing GmbH

For more information on Germany and its offerings, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html