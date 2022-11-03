Abu Dhabi, UAE – Some of Germany’s leading industrial companies participated in a roundtable event on Wednesday 2nd November hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022.

During the roundtable, HE Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology delivered a presentation on the UAE’s FDI value proposition and introduced delegates to the Make it in the Emirates campaign, an open invitation to industrials, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to benefit from the UAE’s exceptional value proposition.

Representatives from ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and TAZIZ also delivered presentations ahead of a general discussion between delegates. Delegates also discussed the future of supply chain opportunities in a post-pandemic world.

Attendees included representatives from organizations including Antares Datensysteme GmbH; BASF Middle East Chemicals; Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG; ELMESS-Thermosystemtechnik GmbH & Co. KG; German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK); Hella Middle East, Industrie - Kontor GmbH; KSB Middle East; Linde; LISEGA SE, NKT GmbH & Co. KG; Paul Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH; Pleuger Industries GmbH; Polar Refrigeration GmbH; PRÄWEST Präzisionswerkstätten Dr.-Ing. H. R. Jung GmbH & Co. KG; PROBUS Mashinenbau Dr.-Ing, REMBE GmbH Safety + Control; RMG Messtechnik GmbH; Siemens Energy; TUV SUD; V-Line Europe Gmbh; Witzenmann GmbH.