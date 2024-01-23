Combining Radarr Technologies capabilities with Genesys Cloud will give organizations new AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities that drive customer loyalty, business optimization and competitive differentiation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Radarr Technologies, a leading AI-based social and digital listening, analytics, and consumer engagement company. By combining the comprehensive public social media capabilities within the Radarr Technologies solution with the all-in-one Genesys Cloud™ platform, Genesys will empower organizations to unify the customer experience (CX) like never before, helping them create proactive, prescriptive engagement built to drive loyalty in the AI economy.

People around the world, especially digital natives, are using public social media channels to connect with businesses as an alternative to traditional service channels. Using public social feeds or direct messaging, they expect brands to turn these inquiries for service, support and information into meaningful experiences. With Radarr Technologies capabilities, Genesys will help organizations meet customers on the social channels of their choice so they can engage with them as naturally as they do with family and friends through rich social media-based experiences that are easy, contextual and personalized.

Following the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025[i], Genesys will use Radarr Technologies social media insights as a critical source for its 360-degree customer view fueling Genesys AI. Genesys will be able to further connect attitudinal, sentiment and interaction data from across the CX continuum and provide the industry’s most comprehensive depth of consumer engagement touchpoints. Organizations using Radarr Technologies capabilities on Genesys Cloud will be freed from the silos and limitations that prevent them from delivering personalized experiences wherever their customers are by harnessing new insights and capabilities to create loyalty and gain a competitive edge.

“As consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms to connect with brands for support, these channels become a crucial and largely untapped opportunity for organizations to engage with customers and glean valuable business insights,” said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and chairman. “Once the capabilities of Radarr Technologies are integrated into Genesys Cloud, Genesys can accelerate its transformation of the CX industry by helping organizations further connect every touchpoint into the end-to-end customer experience.”

To manage their social media presence, most organizations today rely on point solutions that are often disconnected from other customer engagement systems and departments. This can leave them struggling to identify issues, analyze insights and act on what matters most, resulting in fractured customer experiences and missed opportunities to drive business results. Through the integration of Radarr Technologies, Genesys Cloud customers will gain direct access to new conversation streams from public social media posts across multiple platforms, including Apple App Store, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Google Play, Google My Business and more. When combined with the Genesys Cloud platform's voice and digital offerings, including its leading private social media messaging solutions, organizations will have unmatched capabilities to listen to their customers on these channels and turn these inquiries into loyalty-building conversations.

​Using the response engine capabilities of Radarr Technologies with Genesys Cloud, the combined solutions will empower agents by giving them holistic customer journey context and tools that enable them to connect with customers on their preferred social channels, whether responding to inquiries on public feeds or direct messaging. Additionally, the differentiated AI-powered Multilingual Sentiment Models within the Radarr Technologies solution will further strengthen the natural language processing (NLP) of the Genesys Cloud platform. This will expand organizations’ ability to detect regional slang and colloquialisms across more than 100 languages, including the top 10 spoken worldwide and more than 40 Asian languages and dialects. This allows organizations to better understand customer sentiment for enhanced ability to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

“Organizations have struggled to tap into the potential that social media can play in delivering differentiated customer experiences — Genesys is now in a better position to change that,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, McGee-Smith Analytics. “Connecting these public feeds with the orchestration of the customer journey will provide companies not only a more holistic understanding of consumer behavior and sentiment, but the tools to take action through more enhanced personalization and engagement. In adding Radarr Technologies capabilities to Genesys Cloud, the company recognizes the rising importance global enterprises are placing on social interaction management and analytics to achieve a complete unification of the customer experience.”

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 7,500 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

About Radarr Technologies

Radarr Technologies is an award-winning social and digital data analytics company that helps businesses make decisions from relevant social media and digital conversations in real-time using data visualizations, dashboards and insights reporting. The best-in-class mid to large-sized businesses, including several Fortune 500 clients across Asia and the world, use Radarr's digital intelligence platform to listen, respond, analyze, publish and act on insights. Radarr is run by co-founders Ram Bhamidi and Prerna Pant, and was set up in 2013 in Singapore, with offices in Singapore and Bengaluru, India. The co-founders and team will join Genesys upon completion of the acquisition. For more information, visit www.radarr.com

[i] The Genesys fiscal year 2025 is February 1, 2024-January 31, 2025