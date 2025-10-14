Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 14, 2025 – Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced the availability of Arabic language support for Genesys Cloud™ AI Studio, bringing the company’s latest agentic AI innovations to enterprises across the Middle East. Introduced at GITEX Global 2025, the announcement reflects the company’s commitment to enabling responsible, multilingual AI adoption worldwide. This news builds upon the existing agentic AI capabilities of Genesys Cloud that empower AI agents to operate within trusted enterprise guardrails and accelerate readiness for responsible agentic orchestration at scale.

Genesys Cloud AI Studio is a centralized innovation hub for building, managing and scaling AI with confidence. It provides organizations with intuitive, no-code tools embedded with guardrails to help design, deploy and govern intelligent virtual agents that can operate with greater autonomy and empathy across complex customer journeys.

As AI advances to act more independently and make non-deterministic decisions, strong governance is critical. In the Middle East, 84% of organizations consider AI a top priority, yet only 38% feel prepared for AI regulations, according to research from MIT Sloan Management Review & BCG.

“Many organizations lack the infrastructure and governance framework for the responsible use of agentic AI today,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “Genesys is giving every business an accessible and safe path forward where intelligent agents, automation and data come together securely to drive deeper personalization, faster resolution and greater efficiency. Expanding our capabilities in the Middle East — including support for Arabic — underscores our commitment to helping organizations everywhere adopt agentic AI responsibly and with confidence, while meeting the unique needs of this vital and rapidly growing market.”

Advancing Responsible Agentic AI Orchestration Worldwide

The expansion of Arabic language support comes as Genesys continues to advance its global vision for responsible agentic AI. At its recent flagship event Xperience 2025, the company unveiled enhancements to Genesys Cloud Copilots and Genesys Cloud Virtual Agents which will enable greater autonomy, contextual awareness and built-in support for Agent2Agent Collaboration (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

These capabilities blend autonomy with oversight by enabling AI agents to operate within trusted enterprise guardrails and orchestrate experiences across teams, systems and channels. By connecting the latest Genesys Cloud AI innovations with localized capabilities like Arabic language support, the company is helping regional organizations accelerate readiness for agentic orchestration at scale.

“With Arabic support in AI Studio and the latest agentic AI advancements across Genesys Cloud, organizations in the Middle East can build, train and deploy intelligent agents that act with greater context, autonomy and trust,” said Sebastian Ballerini, VP Strategic Growth EMEA at Genesys. “This marks an important step forward in delivering inclusive, responsible AI that reflects how people and enterprises engage globally.”

Empowering Enterprises with Responsible Autonomy

Built on Genesys Cloud AI Studio, AI Guides allows organizations to design virtual agents using natural language and deploy them across Genesys Cloud Copilots and Virtual Agents to help ensure consistency and accelerate innovation. With new interoperability for A2A and MCP, these intelligent agents will soon be able to trigger workflows, share context and coordinate actions across enterprise ecosystems without complex integrations.

Genesys Cloud AI capabilities are powered by the Genesys Event Data Platform (EDP), which delivers real-time, journey-aware insights at the source. Combined with Genesys Cloud Journey Management, EDP gives organizations deep visibility into how customers move across touchpoints, helping them identify friction points, drive personalization and deliver measurable outcomes.

“Scalable oversight of AI is critically important as we move into agentic decision-making and operation at lightning speed. For enterprises to leverage agentic AI, they must evolve how they approach AI governance and adoption,” said Hayley Sutherland, research manager for conversational AI at IDC. “Genesys is offering organizations a robust entry point for autonomous AI, and the tools to help ensure every AI-powered customer interaction is secure, ethical and aligned to their strategy and values.”

Genesys expects full availability of new capabilities for Genesys Cloud Copilot and Virtual Agents in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year (Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 31, 2026).

Availability for the Agent2Agent orchestration capabilities is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the company’s fiscal year (Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 31, 2026).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Genesys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.genesys.com.

