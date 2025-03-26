Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As part of its ongoing partnership with Emirates Foundation, General Motors Middle East collaborated with SANID to deliver an electric vehicle (EV) awareness training, with the aim to break down EV adoption barriers while laying a strong foundation to drive sustainable mobility.

Focusing on the GMC HUMMER EV being one of the most powerful EVs on the road, the session enhanced First Aider and First Responder volunteers’ capabilities, building on GM’s safety-first commitment and the country’s efforts of driving EV adoption. The workshop was an adaptation of the EV First Responder’s Training that GM delivers to regional Civil Defense Emergency First Responders, as an additional specified EV awareness training to further bolster their emergency response expertise. Participants engaged in, both, theoretical and practical sessions covering best practices for handling EVs in emergency situations, identifying high-voltage systems, and understanding emergency response procedures. The course also included a practical segment with the GMC HUMMER EV, enabling participants to apply their learnings first-hand.

Through this collaboration, we are actively caring for the community and enabling our collective goals of safety and sustainability while tackling key challenges. SANID’s certified volunteers and trainers provide First Aid trainings and support for entities across the UAE. Meanwhile, GM’s training team has now empowered SANID’s trainers with additional EV safety know-how. The program equips participants with a wide range of critical skills, including disaster preparedness, fire handling, medical response operations, search and rescue, first aid, leadership in emergency situations, and psychological preparedness for crisis response.

Mohamed Al Hosani – Director of Programs at Emirates Foundation, said: "At Emirates Foundation, safety and sustainability are at the core of how we operate and everything we do. Through our partnership with General Motors Middle East, we are working to empower volunteers with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to emergencies efficiently. As part of Sanid, one of our flagship programs, we are committed to providing first response teams with the latest knowledge about electric vehicles, contributing to building a safer and more sustainable community."

Sajed Sbeih – Director of Customer Care & Aftersales at GM Africa & Middle East, said: "At GM, safety is at the heart of everything we do and with our global expertise, we extend this know-how to our communities to navigate the future of mobility safely. As we work hand-in-hand with the Emirates Foundation’s SANID team to safeguard our community, we are contributing to the country and GM’s vision of a cleaner and healthier planet. We value our ongoing partnership with Emirates Foundation and appreciate the dedication of SANID volunteers in building a safer and more resilient community."

GM remains dedicated to advancing regional safety initiatives and supporting the transition toward an electrified future through education and strategic partnerships.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

CONTACT:

Diana Al Shafie

Corporate and Internal Communications GM Middle East

Email: diana.alshafie@gm.com