Manama, Bahrain – General Assembly Bahrain has officially renewed its partnership with Diwan Hub, continuing a collaboration that has already played a strong role in supporting local talent, entrepreneurs, and professionals in Bahrain’s growing tech and innovation space. The renewed agreement was signed by Fatima Ebrahim, General Manager of Diwan Hub, and Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Bahrain.

This is not a new partnership, it’s an ongoing relationship built over the years through consistent collaboration, shared values, and a common vision for empowering people in Bahrain. From day one, Diwan Hub has been a strong supporter of GA’s mission by offering space, flexibility, and presence within a thriving community environment. Through this support, GA has been able to bring students, alumni, and professionals closer to opportunities that matter.

Fatima Ebrahim shared, “We’ve always believed in what GA is doing, It has been a key player in equipping individuals with the skills they need to thrive in today’s digital economy. It’s been inspiring to see their energy, impact, and the caliber of programs they bring to Diwan’s community. Renewing this partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering talent and building a future-ready ecosystem together.

General Assembly Bahrain will continue to create opportunities that serve students, graduates, and aspiring professionals by providing access to events, workshops, and programming that are open to both GA’s learning community and the wider public. Through this partnership, GA aims to connect more Bahrainis to the future of work, with practical skills, real conversations, and the right spaces to grow.

Ahlam Oun commented, “This partnership allows us to continue opening doors for our students and the larger community. With Diwan’s support, we’re able to extend our impact and reach more people across different stages of their careers, from young students to experienced professionals looking to reskill. And we’re just getting started.”

As Bahrain continues to move forward with its national goals to build a digitally skilled workforce and strengthen its innovation-driven economy, both General Assembly and Diwan Hub remain committed to contributing meaningfully to that effort. This renewed partnership will continue to provide the foundation for events, collaborations, and growth opportunities that directly support the Kingdom’s vision for the future.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

About Diwan:

Diwan is Bahrain’s premier coworking and entrepreneurial hub, dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and community. Established to empower Startups, SMEs, professionals and students, Diwan provides a dynamic environment with flexible workspaces, business resources, and networking opportunities to drive growth and success. With a commitment to supporting Bahrain’s economic vision, Diwan has become a platform for entrepreneurs and changemakers to connect, create,and thrive.