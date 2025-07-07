“Power of Connection” fuels new global community where families come together to spark ventures, investments, philanthropy, and ideas – creating lasting impact beyond the classroom

The Rt Hon Lord Hague, Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, welcomes guests at exclusive inaugural dinner event

Robert Rosen, former Head of Philanthropic Partnerships, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced as Senior Advisor to SRI Club

LONDON, United Kingdom: GEMS School of Research and Innovation today announced the launch of The SRI Club – a first-of-its-kind global network of parents, partners, and advisors designed to unlock “The Power of Connection” and become the world’s most influential parent network.

Rooted in the belief that extraordinary things happen when families connect – not only with one another but with leaders, thinkers, and changemakers beyond the school gates – The SRI Club empowers parents to collaborate, co-invest, launch ventures, share expertise, and drive philanthropy. Together, they form a powerful ecosystem with the potential to transform lives and shape the future.

The community will serve as a cornerstone of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), GEMS Education’s flagship campus opening in August 2025 in Dubai Sports City. Designed to be a global benchmark for future-focused education, SRI blends an enhanced English curriculum with cutting-edge AI integration, values-driven leadership, and world-class facilities.

While the school delivers next-generation learning in the classroom, The SRI Club provides the human engine that powers opportunity, linking families with innovators, investors, subject matter experts, and changemakers across the globe.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “The SRI Club is a catalyst for possibility. By tapping into the power of connection, we are creating a network where families can pool talent, capital, and ideas to do great things together – whether that’s launching ventures, driving philanthropic projects, or building future-ready mindsets for their own children.”

The inaugural SRI Club gathering took place in London, UK, and was attended by distinguished guests from across the worlds of education, philanthropy, business, and public service.

The event featured a keynote welcome address from The Rt Hon Lord Hague of Richmond, former UK Foreign Secretary and leader of the Conservative Party, who has been appointed as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation.

Lord Hague praised the initiative as “an inspiring model of how schools and families can come together to forge deep, lasting partnerships in support of young people and their futures.”

He added: “This landmark school is designed from the ground up to equip young people with the skills and mindset needed to face the challenges of a fast-changing, tech-driven world. And it builds on an incredible legacy. GEMS Education is the oldest and one of the largest private K-12 education providers globally. It is widely recognised for its impact, having educated over half a million children since its founding more than 65 years ago.

“I’m also very much looking forward to working with Sunny Varkey. As the founder of GEMS Education, he is a visionary leader whose legacy in education continues to shape learning across generations. I’m honoured to contribute to SRI’s ambitious vision and to help place innovation and global competitiveness at the heart of the educational experience.”

Guests also heard from Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education; Robert Rosen, former Head of Philanthropic Partnerships at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Senior Advisor to the SRI Club; Azar Saliba, General Manager of Jumeirah Al Naseem and Senior Advisor to the SRI Club; and James Monaghan, CEO and Founding Principal of SRI.

Key benefits of SRI Club membership include:

Exclusive events and salons – such as the SRI Vanguard Forum, an off-the-record summit of parent thought leaders; an evening with an award-winning musician; and Future Feast, co-curated with a Michelin star chef

– such as the SRI Vanguard Forum, an off-the-record summit of parent thought leaders; an evening with an award-winning musician; and Future Feast, co-curated with a Michelin star chef Curated industry dinners – offering the chance to meet global changemakers at invitation-only events focused on tech, policy, finance, health, arts, and more, with each event gathering select changemakers to exchange insights and reimagine what’s possible

– offering the chance to meet global changemakers at invitation-only events focused on tech, policy, finance, health, arts, and more, with each event gathering select changemakers to exchange insights and reimagine what’s possible Philanthropy and legacy projects – meaningful opportunities to contribute to the school’s long-term vision

– meaningful opportunities to contribute to the school’s long-term vision Student enrichment – opportunities to mentor students or partner on programmes to benefit pupils

– opportunities to mentor students or partner on programmes to benefit pupils Digital platform – a secure space for dialogue, insights, and parent-driven collaboration

James Monaghan, CEO and Founding Principal of SRI, noted: “The SRI Club represents a unique opportunity to build something extraordinary – not just a school, but a community of influence and purpose that can contribute unique strengths to a shared journey of discovery and impact.”

About GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)

Opening in August 2025, SRI will set a global benchmark for future-focused education. The campus features an enhanced English curriculum integrated with AI, leadership and entrepreneurship pathways; an Olympic-size pool, FIFA-standard football pitch, 400-metre track and 600-seat performing-arts auditorium, fully equipped music, drama, and visual arts spaces, and specialist labs for robotics, data science and sustainable design. Lord Hague of Richmond serves as the Honorary Patron of SRI, Nile Rodgers serves as the Special Advisor for Music and The Performing Arts, and Lord Coe serves as the Special Advisor for Sport.

About GEMS Education

Every day, GEMS Education has the privilege of educating more than 200,000 students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools around the world. With nearly half a million alumni who have influenced countless lives, GEMS is recognised as one of the most impactful education groups globally.​

Founded in the UAE in 1959, GEMS Education is the largest and most respected K–12 private education group in the world, with a track record of providing diverse curricula and educational opportunities to families from all socio-economic backgrounds.​

What began as a single school in a private home in Dubai remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Chairman and Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his sons, Dino Varkey, the Group Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Varkey, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, continue to provide vision, insight, and strategic leadership across the organisation.​

Through its growing school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to fulfilling its vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere.​

Each year, GEMS students graduate to join the world’s leading universities. Over the past five years alone, they have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries – including all eight Ivy League institutions in the United States and all 24 Russell Group universities in the United Kingdom. GEMS alumni have gone on to successful careers in all sectors around the world, including a large proportion reaching CEO and C-suite status.​

