UAE is one of the top 2 markets for GEMCO brand American Garden

Dubai, UAE: New York-based export management company GEMCO Ltd., parent company of popular packaged food brand American Garden, received a prestigious award from the United States Department of Commerce for its significant contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo presented the President’s “E” Award for Exports to GEMCO at a Washington, DC ceremony. GEMCO is one of only 24 companies to receive this top export award this year.

“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious international award in recognition for the great work we’ve done over the past 35 years. We currently export our products to over 60 markets across the world. With a significant presence in the UAE for the past 20+ years and with it now being one of our top two markets globally, our brands like American Garden have cemented its place in the hearts of consumers here in the region.” says Mohammed Hussein, Vice President of GEMCO, “Growing from just one representative in the region in 2001, to over 40 people currently handling the brand’s operations in the UAE, GEMCO is committed to bringing the best in packaged foods to our passionate consumer base in the region.”

Touted as one of the top 20 food brands in the region by Kantar research, American Garden is synonymous with great taste and offers a mouth-watering range of more than 250 unique products in 20 different categories, right from mayonnaise to popcorn, salad dressing, syrups, ketchup, peanut butter, and more. American Garden products hold leadership positions in multiple categories like dressings, peanut butter and popcorn across the region.

GEMCO products are available in more than 60 countries, across four regions including the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Global Export and Marketing Co. LTD (GEMCO):

GEMCO is a New York-based business that helps major American food brands sell their products globally. It is a minority-owned company that employs white-collar and blue- collar professionals in the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to dozens of direct employees in the United States (most of whom are in New York), GEMCO supports thousands of jobs ranging from farmers to truckers to warehouse employees and more. It started as a family business in New York 35 years ago and while it has remained a family business, GEMCO’S reach has expanded to 60 countries. As American food staples like ketchup, peanut butter, and mayonnaise attracted the tastebuds of consumers in emerging markets around the world, GEMCO made it possible for American brands like Ken’s®, French’s®, and Sue Bee Honey® to reach these consumers in their local markets.

Additionally, GEMCO operates its own brands including American Garden®, with over 250 products that holds leadership positions in supermarkets and kitchens across the world in key categories like Mayonnaise, Salad Dressings, Sauces, Popcorn, Peanut Butter, and Desserts.

GEMCO has international presence in the USA, UAE, Netherlands, Tanzania, and Singapore; and employs a global team across 12 countries.

About the President’s “E” Award for Exports:

The President's “E” Award was created in 196 1 by an Executive Order of the President to recognize persons, firms or organizations which contribute significantly in the effort to increase U.S. exports. Companies are nominated for “E” Awards through the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, located within the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

