Hangzhou, China. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s largest privately-owned automotive technology group, today announced that it has increased its shareholding in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (Aston Martin) to circa 17% as part of a new relationship agreement with the ultra-luxury British performance brand.

Geely Holding will become the third largest shareholder in the iconic automotive company, the terms of which were announced by Aston Martin in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

The increased shareholding in Aston Martin will form part of Geely Holding’s strategic investment portfolio, which includes long-term equity stakes in global automotive brands. As part of the equity increase, Geely Holding will also be given the opportunity to appoint a Non-Executive Director to the Aston Martin Board of Directors as a shareholder representative, as well as to appoint a second person as an observer.

Eric Li, Geely Holding Group Chairman said: “Our decision to increase our shareholding in Aston Martin reflects our confidence in the company’s growth prospects, its technologies and its management team. Since first acquiring our minority holding last September, we have worked collaboratively with executive chairman Lawrence Stroll and his colleagues and now look forward to exploring joint technology synergies and new growth opportunities to help this iconic automotive brand to achieve its full potential.”

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of the Board, said “This announcement is a further significant step towards delivering our ambition for Aston Martin. Geely Holding, who initially became a shareholder last year, sees tremendous potential for Aston Martin’s long-term growth and success. Geely can offer us a deep understanding of the key strategic growth market of China as well as the opportunity to access their range of technologies. Geely share our vision for Aston Martin and want to be a more significant shareholder. This transaction enables the creation of a long-term partnership with Geely - a relationship that I believe will bring very significant value for all of our shareholders over time.”

About Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) is a diversified global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing.

Founded in 1986 by Eric Li, the company’s Chairman, in the city of Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang province, Geely Holding launched its automotive business in 1997 and is now headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Geometry, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility

Geely Holding sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, with Volvo Cars sales reaching 615,121 units globally and Geely Auto Group's Hong Kong listed entity reporting sales reaching 1,432,988 units.

Geely Holding employs over 120,000 people globally, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten years.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Holding Group please refer to the official website at www.zgh.com