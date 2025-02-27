African markets ranked third, capturing 10% of total exports with a value of AED 30.9 billion.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets maintained their position as the leading global export and re-export destination for its members during 2024. GCC countries accounted for 52% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED 161 billion, highlighting the market’s significant role in members’ trade activities.

Countries in the Middle East excluding GCC markets ranked second among the leading export destinations, capturing 24.8% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED 76.8 billion.

African markets ranked third, accounting for 10% of members’ total exports and re-exports with a value of AED 30.9 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region followed in fourth place, contributing 9.6% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of approximately AED 29.7 billion.

European markets secured the fifth position, representing 2.5% of total exports and re-exports with a value of AED 7.9 billion. Meanwhile, North American markets ranked sixth, contributing 0.7% of exports valued at around AED 2 billion.

Latin American markets came seventh on the list, accounting for 0.5% of total exports and re-exports in 2024 with a value of AED 1.4 billion.

In a significant achievement, the total value of exports and re-exports by Dubai Chamber of Commerce members exceeded AED 300 billion for the first time since the chamber’s establishment. The total value reached AED 309.6 billion during 2024, marking an impressive annual growth of 9.2%.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.