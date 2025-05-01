Kuwait City, Kuwait – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, played a pivotal role in the Kuwait Innovation Summit 2025, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuwait City. Organized by GBM Kuwait (also known as Khorafi Business Machines - KBM) in partnership with IBM and IDC, the landmark event welcomed over 400 attendees, including representatives from major government entities.

The summit offered a powerful platform for dialogue on accelerating digital transformation across sectors in Kuwait. Throughout the day, top executives from GBM, IBM, and IDC led a series of insightful discussions, fireside chats, and expert panels exploring the future of digital innovation. Conversations focused on the latest technology trends and strategies to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, aligning closely with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 goals. This comes at a time when enterprise IT spending in Kuwait is projected to grow by 7.4% in 2025, reaching $1.2 billion according to IDC, thus underscoring the nation's increasing investment in digital capabilities.

A major highlight of GBM’s participation was the official launch of GBM CloudX in the Kuwaiti market, a significant milestone reflecting GBM’s commitment to delivering advanced, scalable cloud solutions tailored to local needs. GBM CloudX is designed to empower public and private sector organizations alike with enhanced agility, operational efficiency, and innovation readiness.

The event also featured distinguished keynote speeches, and an engaging fireside chat with prominent government leaders who shared perspectives on driving Kuwait’s digital agenda forward.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Wassim Seliman, General Manager of GBM Kuwait, stated: "The Kuwait Innovation Summit 2025 was a remarkable gathering of visionaries, innovators, and technology leaders. In today’s dynamic digital landscape, achieving business goals demands a flexible and agile approach to technology adoption. With over 35 years of experience in the region, GBM has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation for our customers. By empowering innovation at every level, we contribute to a broader vision—where technology not only transforms businesses, but also fuels national progress. We were proud to showcase our expertise and introduce GBM CloudX to the Kuwaiti market, and we remain committed to empowering organizations with the technologies and insights they need to build a future powered by innovation, data, and sustainability.”