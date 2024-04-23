The globally recognized achievement establishes GBM as the leading local partner in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, elevating the region's cybersecurity to among the world's most secure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark achievement, Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end leading digital solutions provider, has been awarded two new accreditations from CREST and DESC (Dubai Electronic Security Center) in Penetration Testing and Incident Response.

GBM's achievement of these certifications showcases its leadership and expertise in providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining local roots while adhering to global standards.

In an era marked by escalating sophisticated cyber threats, public and private sector institutions across the region are increasingly turning to accredited cybersecurity solutions providers who meet the stringent standards set by CREST and DESC.

CREST is an international not-for-profit membership body dedicated to creating a secure digital world by establishing capability, capacity, consistency and collaboration within the global cybersecurity industry. Formed in 2014, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) is a regulatory authority overseeing the cybersecurity framework and promoting electronic security initiatives in Dubai.

The accreditations assure customers that GBM's cybersecurity services are of the highest quality and delivered by experts with the right qualifications and skills. They highlight GBM's adherence to the highest standards in penetration testing and incident response services, ensuring clients receive the best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. As a dual accredited member, GBM’s cybersecurity offering will be recognized and accepted in EMEA. In Dubai, accreditation for these services is facilitated by Dubai Cyber Innovation Park through the Dubai Cyber Force Program, a collaborative effort between CREST and DESC.

H.E Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at DESC said, “As cyber threats evolve, it is crucial for organizations to work with accredited providers to safeguard their digital assets and operations. The Dubai Cyber Force functions as an internationally recognized reference, delivering cyber services to the government, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the safest city in the digital space. By achieving these certifications, GBM is further demonstrating its commitment to cybersecurity excellence.”

Ossama El Samadoni, General Manager at GBM Dubai commented, “In today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape, our internationally recognized accreditations serve as more than just validations of our expertise. They stand as pillars reinforcing our customers' cybersecurity defenses, granting them unparalleled peace of mind. By adhering to these rigorous standards, we assure our clients that their digital assets are safeguarded with the utmost care. Our dedication to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions remains steadfast as we help our customers navigate the digital world confidently and securely.”

Hasanian AlKassab, Director of Security BU at GBM said, "Cyber threat assessment services are essential in today’s digital landscape as they provide organizations with a comprehensive understanding of potential vulnerabilities and risks. Being recognized by CREST and DESC for our expertise in Penetration Testing and Incident Response further solidifies GBM’s position as a leader in cybersecurity. Achieving these accreditations means we have met high industry standards and are well-equipped to deliver the much-needed technical expertise required for these domains with precision and efficiency."

GBM's penetration testing services, under its GBM Shield program, provide a comprehensive suite of cyber threat assessment services, including vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, configuration review, static and dynamic application security testing, wireless penetration testing, red teaming, and threat hunting.

For incident response services, GBM's expert team delivers swift and effective cyber threat mitigation, digital evidence preservation, and regulatory compliance tailored to the unique challenges of the GCC region, leveraging cutting-edge Cor. by GBM capabilities.