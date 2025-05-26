The collaboration involves 24x7 threat monitoring, detection and response, technology enablement, advanced incident response, healthcare-specific threat intelligence, brand protection, and security posture improvement​​​​​​

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, has entered a strategic partnership with PRIME Health to deliver a comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) service designed to enhance cybersecurity across the healthcare provider’s ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, GBM will deliver around-the-clock threat monitoring, rapid detection, and swift incident response to protect PRIME Health’s digital environment. At the core of the collaboration are fully managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platforms, empowering security teams with automated workflows, real-time insights, and a unified dashboard for enhanced visibility and faster decision-making.

In addition, PRIME Health will leverage GBM’s expert Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) team to rapidly investigate and contain threats, while gaining access to contextual, healthcare-specific threat intelligence. Furthermore, the partnership will help safeguard the healthcare provider’s digital reputation by proactively monitoring for misuse, impersonation, and threats targeting the brand.

Beyond day-to-day operations, GBM will also provide ongoing support to strengthen PRIME Health’s cybersecurity posture, ensuring continuous alignment with best practices, regulatory compliance, and evolving threat landscapes.

Driven by a strong commitment to technological advancement in healthcare, the UAE's digital health market is projected to reach US$ 2.65 billion by 2030. The collaboration further taps into this opportunity by proactively identifying and mitigating cyber threats targeting patient data and medical devices, thereby contributing to safeguarding the critical healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.

Jaleel Rahiman, IT Director at PRIME Health, said, “At PRIME Health, we recognize that cybersecurity is essential for ensuring operational resilience and safeguarding patient data, and preserving the trust of every individual who walks through our doors. As part of our continued pursuit of excellence, we were looking for a globally recognized provider that could deliver top-grade cybersecurity while securing our complex environment end to end so that our internal teams are free to focus on innovation and care delivery. This initiative reflects our promise of ‘Personalised Care, Personally’—where every patient interaction is built on a foundation of trust and data confidentiality. With its proven reputation, strong partnerships, and local presence in the UAE, GBM is our trusted partner in supporting our security goals and compliance roadmap.”

Ossama El Samadoni, General Manager of GBM Dubai, said, “Our MDR service will enable PRIME Health to ensure uninterrupted care delivery while staying ahead of cyber threats. Our multi-layered collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building a secure and resilient healthcare environment. We are delighted to help PRIME Health demonstrate leadership in secure digital transformation, build patient trust by proactively defending sensitive health data, and strengthen their reputation as a security-conscious, future-ready healthcare provider.”

PRIME Health is one of the UAE’s most trusted healthcare providers, known for its commitment to medical excellence and patient-centric care. With a portfolio that includes Prime Hospital, Prime Medical Centers, Premier Diagnostic Center, Medi Prime Pharmacies, and specialized services such as Home Care and Corporate Medical Services, the company plays a vital role in the UAE’s healthcare landscape. The group’s leadership continues to drive innovation across clinical, operational, and digital domains.

The increased use of technology in the Middle East and North Africa has created a rich playground for cybercrimes. With sophisticated and powerful cyberattacks compromising businesses at an unprecedented rate, redesigning security for the digital-first world has become a key priority for organizations, with revenue in the region’s cybersecurity market projected to reach US$4.63 billion this year.

About PRIME Health

PRIME Health is a leading healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, founded by Dr. Jamil Ahmed, an Orthopaedic Surgeon trained in India and Germany, in collaboration with prominent local partners. With over 25 years of service, the company’s vision is to become “the most respected healthcare provider in the region,” offering personalised, comprehensive, and affordable quality care with effective treatment outcomes delivered by a team of world-class professionals.

Today, it stands as a trusted name in UAE healthcare, backed by a team of more than 2,400 professionals delivering advanced medical care. PRIME Health’s physicians, selected for their superior credentials and expertise, are committed to elevating healthcare standards and delivering “Personalised Care, Personally” across the country.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 35 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com

