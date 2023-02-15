Acurio, which features the authentic and diverse flavours of Peruvian gastronomy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: One of the world’s leading Peruvian restaurants, La Mar by Peru's most influential chef Gastón Acurio, will officially open its doors this week at the newly launched, ultra-luxury destination resort, Atlantis The Royal. Hailing from Lima, La Mar celebrates the authentic and diverse flavours of Peruvian gastronomy, inviting diners to tour through Peru’s incredible cultural and culinary diversity ranging from traditional seafood cebiche to whole fish cooked in a charcoal fired oven.

Located at mezzanine lobby level in Atlantis The Royal and overlooking the Skyblaze fountain, as guests approach the restaurant, they are greeted by two floor-to-ceiling oxidised copper doors traditionally found at the entrance of one of Peru’s many temples. With a casual elegance and easy-going vibe, guests can choose to take a seat on the large open terrace or at the bustling cebiche bar, where Acurio’s team of expert chefs freshly prepare marinated fish as well as tiraditos, causas and display the daily arrivals of seafood and whole fish. During the evening those dining on the terrace can overlook and gaze at the outstanding Skyblaze fountain, the world’s first water and fire water fountain show.

La Mar’s menu takes diners on a deep dive into traditional Peruvian seafood dishes, which is anchored by Acurio’s celebrated Peruvian cebiche. Guests can explore a wide range of different cebiches from traditional cilantro, lime, and red onions to more unique creations such as nori and daikon. A classic homestyle dish of Peruvian cuisine, that of course has a Gastón Acurio twist, is the selection of sharable causas, a creamy potato gateau, topped with the freshest seafood. The long list of superb signatures also includestiraditos, a spicy and flavourful raw sashimi dish, which pays homage to the influence of Japanese cuisine on the Peruvian cuisine; as well as the authentic Peruvian street food anticuchos, which is Kerzner business use comprised of grilled marinated meat, a spicy salsa and Peruvian chilli paste. Those who prefer seafood can opt for the prawns and cult-favourite, octopus options.

To complete the experience, La Mar is home to a comprehensive cocktail menu which is built around Pisco, the national drink of Peru, and goes beyond the classics like the Pisco Sour to feature a dozen specialized cocktails including the Chilcano with Pisco, ginger beer, lime juice, and angostura bitters.

Traditional Peruvian beverages such as Chicha Morada, made of purple corn, spices, and fruit, and Inca Kola provide a non-alcoholic alternative.

Gastón Acurio comments, “Dubai is perhaps one of the cities with the greatest gastronomic activity in the world. The best restaurants and the most renowned chefs can be found in Dubai sharing their proposals and concepts with cosmopolitan diners who value and enjoy gastronomy as an activity that unites people and cultures. In that sense, it is an honour to be present with a Peruvian culinary embassy and join the different Peruvian restaurants that today represent us in Dubai. I look forward to welcoming guests to La Mar and having them experience the true flavours of Peru.”

Timothy Kelly, Executive Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences comments: “La Mar by Gastón Acurio will be a very special addition to not only Atlantis The Royal but the dining scene in Dubai. I am certain guests will embrace the opportunity to discover Peru through Acurio’s fresh ingredients and recipes; and we are equally proud to welcome a restaurant that operates with sustainability at its core.

We look forward to Gastón Acurio joining the likes of Costas Spiliadis, Gordon Ramsay, Nobu Matsuhisa, Heston Blumenthal, José Andrés and Ariana Bundy, further enhancing the Atlantis Dubai’s positioning as the culinary destination in the region.”

Synonymous with his country’s cuisine and largely responsible for having successfully brought the nation's fare to the global stage, Gastón Acurio opened his first restaurant in 1994 and began transforming Lima into the culinary capital of South America. Now with over 50 restaurants worldwide, including three in the Kerzner business use

USA, Acurio has won the hearts and stomachs of worldwide food lovers with his unparalleled cebiche, unique Peking-style guinea pig pancake, and desserts inspired by his childhood. In 2018 Acurio was awarded The Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award, regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the world of gastronomy. His flagship restaurant won the No.1 spot on the inaugural Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 and has held a place on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2011.

La Mar is open daily from 6pm until 11pm. To find out more about La Mar or to make a reservation log onto https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/lamar or call + 971 4 462 900. Alternatively, check us out on social media @larmardubai

-Ends-

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Iman El Khatib

Public Relations Manager

Email: iman.elkhatib@redhavasme.com

For further information about Atlantis please visit www.atlantis.com/dubai. Both low and high resolution colour photography of Atlantis is available at media.atlantisthepalm.com

About La Mar

Featuring the acclaimed cuisine of chef Gastón Acurio, La Mar by Gastón Acurio offers diners the chance to explore the authentic and diverse flavours of Peruvian gastronomy. With an atmospheric setting overlooking the Palm Island and Dubai skyline, the restaurant’s contemporary design provides the perfect backdrop for La Mar’s signature cebiches, freshly grilled anticuchos and specialty dishes and cocktails. Offering a mix of indoor and outdoor seating with a lively Cebiche bar providing a distinctive culinary experiences, the menu ranges from the classical Peruvian dishes such as Lomo Saltado, charcoal braised whole fish and traditional seafood ceviche. With recipes passed down from mothers – and their mothers – guests are invited to sit back and enjoy an authentic voyage across Peru.

About Atlantis, The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 795 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or Kerzner business use dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.

This is Atlantis The Royal.

This Is It.

https://www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal