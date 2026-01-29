​​​​​WONJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – The Wonju Medical Industry Institute of Technology (WMIT, Acting President Dong-Hoon Hwang) has announced its participation in the ‘World Health Expo, Dubai 2026 (WHX Dubai),’ held from February 9th to 12th, 2026. The initiative aims to accelerate the entry of medical device manufacturers from the Gangwon State into the Middle Eastern and global markets through a dedicated ‘Gangwon Pavilion.’

Supported by Gangwon State, Wonju City, and Chuncheon City, the pavilion will be one of the largest regional showcases to date, featuring 23 innovative companies across 30 booths.

The exhibition, celebrating its 51st anniversary, has rebranded from its world-renowned title, ‘Arab Health,’ to ‘WHX Dubai’. WMIT views this as a strategic hub to convert rising global demand for K-medical devices into tangible export contracts, particularly through its enhanced 1:1 Business Matching and Investor Relations (IR) programs.

Participating firms will showcase world-class technologies, including:

Ultrasonic surgical devices Remote patient monitoring systems Laser therapy units

“WHX Dubai is a massive business hub connecting the Middle East to Europe and Africa,” stated Dong-Hoon Hwang, Acting President of WMIT. “We will mobilize all our marketing resources to ensure our companies establish a solid bridgehead in the Middle Eastern market”.

< The participating 23 companies>

▲ Newpong Co., Ltd. ▲ MEDICON CO., LTD ▲ Caleb co., ltd ▲ Soyeon Medical Co.,Ltd. ▲ M.I. ONE CO., Ltd ▲ Daeyang Medical Co.,Ltd ▲ Daiwha Corporation Ltd ▲ BL Tech Co., Ltd ▲MEDIconet Co., Ltd. ▲ GEOMEXSOFT CO., LTD ▲ SIMSTECH Inc. ▲ NeuroEars Inc. DAIHAN Scientific Co., Ltd ▲ HUFIT Inc. ▲NEOABLE CO., LTD. ▲Listem Corporation ▲ HUREV Co., Ltd. ▲ OTOM ▲ Hyundae Meditech ▲ Bio Protech Inc. ▲ MEDICOSON Co., Ltd ▲Connected-In Co., Ltd. ▲ MEZOO Co., Ltd.

About Wonju Medical Industry Institute of Technology (WMIT)

WMIT is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the medical device industry in Wonju and the Gangwon state. By providing comprehensive support—from R&D and licensing to global marketing—WMIT serves as the backbone of Korea’s premier medical device cluster.

Contact: Rosy Hwang / hes@wmit.or.kr / https://www.wmit.or.kr/eng/main.do