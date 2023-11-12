Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a state-of-the-art MRO located in Al Ain, the UAE company is one of the region’s leading providers of military MRO services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GAL AMMROC, a leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, announces its participation at the prestigious Dubai Airshow. The event starts tomorrow (Monday) and runs from November 13th - 17th at DWC.

The Dubai Airshow provides a platform for aerospace and defense companies to showcase their products and services, network with industry professionals and make important business deals. GAL AMMROC will be present at stand 560 to demonstrate the UAE-headquartered company’s advanced capabilities and integrated solutions in the military MRO space across both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, while highlighting its commitment to safety and quality.

During the Dubai Airshow, the advanced MRO service provider will announce the signing of multiple MoU agreements with leading regional and global defence and aviation companies, further solidifying its commitment to advancing the aviation industry in the region.

With over a decade of expertise, GAL AMMROC sets new benchmarks in the aviation MRO industry, employing over 5,000 employees from 71 nationalities, with Emiratis making up 31% of its workforce.

For more information on GAL AMMROC, or to arrange an interview around its participation at Dubai Air Show, please contact: gal-ammroc@sevenmedia.ae

About GAL AMMROC:

GAL AMMROC is a leading provider of military maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and operates across the Middle East, South Asia and Africa. GAL AMMROC offers best practice military aviation MRO services for a wide range of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

The company was established to provide industry-leading MRO services and integrated logistics support for the UAE Armed Forces and regional operators through world-class Depot Level facilities, innovative partnerships and a highly skilled and qualified workforce. To find out more information, visit www.gal.com and www.ammroc.ae