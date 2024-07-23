ABU DHABI - Core42, a G42 Company and leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure and services, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in high performance at low power AI solutions, today announced the launch of Compass 2.0. The Compass platform was soft-launched in January 2024 and has successfully processed approximately 150 billion tokens since its inception.

The Compass 2.0 offering is strengthened by Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100 Ultra inference accelerators and is designed to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, portability, flexibility, and price performance for customers running modern AI workloads.

Compass is designed to enable customers and partners to use a wide variety of pre-optimized GenAI, Embeddings, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing AI models easily through the Compass API. The API now includes Qualcomm’s inference-as-a-service to support pre-trained models and fully containerized and scalable solutions. Additionally, this advanced platform provides Compass 2.0 users with access to many more open-source models, including JAIS, the world’s most performant Arabic Large Language Model, Llama3, as well as Azure OpenAI GPT-4 family models. Compass also enables expert solutions and services from application specialists, unlocking the potential of GenAI for applications such as:

Generation of human-like text for personalized multi-lingual conversational agents

Creation of engagement and support assistants to provide 24/7 patient interaction and support

Transformation of data into meaningful insights within recommendation systems that are compliant and deployed in a sovereign cloud

Text-to-Image, Document processing (Translation, Transcription, and Summarization)

Chat with Retrieval Augmented Generation systems

Code Development and Debug

Kiril Evtimov, Group CTO of G42 and CEO of Core42, said, "At G42, we collaborate with global technology leaders to deliver transformative capabilities to our customers, partners and the global community. Our joint efforts with Qualcomm Technologies on Compass 2.0 enable rapid deployment and seamless integration of many open-source AI models on an architecture optimized for inferencing.”

“Core42’s Compass 2.0 revolutionizes the field of Generative AI. It enables easy access and deployment while maintaining high standards of privacy and customization. At Qualcomm Technologies, we look forward to continuing our work with G42 to provide high-performance access that elevates language understanding and data analytics to new heights. Through our joint efforts, we hope to empower organizations to enhance patient care, make informed financial decisions, and improve public services,” said Rashid Attar, VP, Cloud Computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Compass 2.0 is available now for initial deployment. For more information, please visit https://core42.ai/compassinferencing.html.

