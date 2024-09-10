Mumbai/Abu Dhabi — G42, the UAE-based leading technology holding group, today announced that it will soon launch NANDA – a cutting-edge Hindi Large Language Model.

NANDA is a 13-billion parameter model trained on approximately 2.13 trillion tokens of language datasets, including Hindi.

With a name inspired by one of India’s highest peaks, NANDA is the result of a collaboration between Inception (a G42 company), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence - the world’s first graduate research university dedicated to AI - and Cerebras Systems. The model was trained on Condor Galaxy, one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers for training and inferencing built by G42 and Cerebras.

NANDA’s release will mark a significant milestone in the realm of AI for India, offering over half a billion Hindi language speakers the opportunity to harness the potential of generative AI.

“India has solidified its position as a global technology leader, driven by transformative initiatives like Digital India and Startup India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. As the country stands on the brink of AI-powered growth, G42 is proud to contribute to this journey with the launch of NANDA in support of India's AI ambitions,” says Manu Jain, CEO – G42 India.

“G42 has a strong track record in the development of language and domain-specific LLMs. With NANDA, we are heralding a new era of AI inclusivity, ensuring that the rich heritage and depth of Hindi language is represented in the digital and AI landscape. NANDA exemplifies G42’s unwavering commitment to excellence and fostering equitable AI,” says Dr. Andrew Jackson, Acting CEO of Inception, a G42 company.

In August 2023, G42 launched JAIS, the world’s first open-source Arabic LLM. JAIS transformed Arabic Natural Language Processing (NLP), unlocking access to native language generative AI capabilities for over 400 million Arabic speakers globally. With models ranging from 590 million to 70 billion parameters, JAIS set a new standard for linguistic AI which G42 now seeks to replicate for other regions whose languages are still underrepresented.

Building on this success, NANDA extends G42’s mission to empower India’s scientific, academic, and developer communities by accelerating the growth of a vibrant Hindi language AI ecosystem and ensure broad access to AI across the region.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today. To know more visit www.g42.ai

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, builds AI-native products that leverage cutting-edge AI research, models, and systems applied to business problems. We pioneer domain-specific AI applications, to deliver AI-driven solutions, across languages and sectors. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a graduate research university focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and digital technologies across industrial sectors. The university aims to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance artificial intelligence as a global force for positive progress. MBZUAI offers various graduate programs designed to pursue advanced, specialized knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence, including computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computer science. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to accelerate generative AI by building from the ground up a new class of AI supercomputer. Our flagship product, the CS-3 system, is powered by the world’s largest and fastest AI processor, our Wafer-Scale Engine-3. CS-3s are quickly and easily clustered together to make the largest AI supercomputers in the world, and make placing models on the supercomputers dead simple by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Leading corporations, research institutions, and governments use Cerebras solutions for the development of pathbreaking proprietary models, and to train open-source models with millions of downloads. Cerebras solutions are available through the Cerebras Cloud and on premise. For further information, visit www.cerebras.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

