Companies target emerging markets across the globe and Joint Venture opportunities

G42 Healthcare, ProPhase to explore creation of genomic sequencing facility in the US

Abu Dhabi: In a move to highlight its ambition to build a global genomics business, G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with ProPhase Precision Medicine Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase Labs, Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPH], a diversified US-based diagnostics, genomics, and biotech company.

As part of the MoU, G42 Healthcare and ProPhase will explore collaborative opportunities across different geographic markets focusing on, but not limited to, genomic sequencing, Artificial Intelligence, sharing genomic data insights, and obtaining advanced certifications.

The strategic MoU between G42 Healthcare and ProPhase was signed by Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare, and Ted Karkus, Chief Executive Officer of ProPhase Labs.

In his comments on the MoU with ProPhase, Ashish Koshy said: “At G42 Healthcare, we push the boundaries of innovation with robust, long-lasting, and future-ready partnerships that enable us to continually offer innovative solutions across the entire healthcare value chain. We are thrilled with our strategic collaboration with ProPhase, which will help us expand the scale and scope – starting from genomic sequencing to advanced AI technologies and delivering valuable data insights for R&D and improved outcomes as part of our clinical genomics solutions. We are confident that this partnership with ProPhase will deliver comprehensive genome data, biological insights, and healthcare outcomes for better personalized and preventive healthcare delivery.”

“G42 Healthcare is an enabler of the world’s largest and one of the most comprehensive population genomics initiatives – the Emirati Genome Program, which aims to move the traditional ecosystem from sick care to preventive healthcare for UAE’s future citizens. G42 Healthcare is, therefore, an ideal potential partner for ProPhase as we look to bolster our next-generation sequencing capabilities and build our new state-of-the-art genomic sequencing facility,” commented Ted Karkus, ProPhase Lab’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We expect to realize cost savings through these objectives which we will pass on to our customers to accelerate sales growth. Together, ProPhase and G42 Healthcare are positioned at the forefront of genetic research which is set to play a key role in personalized precision medicine – the future of healthcare,” he added.

ProPhase Labs recently announced plans to significantly expand its Garden City, NY headquarters and build a new genomics laboratory outfitted with industry-leading next-generation sequencing to perform whole genome sequencing and an array of genetic test offerings for both clinical and research purposes. Another initiative in the MoU is a strategic collaboration with G42 Healthcare to create this advanced genomics facility.

G42 Healthcare has built the region’s largest Omics Centre of Excellence which leverages advanced sequencing technologies for short and long reads, making it a partner of choice for governments, research institutes, hospitals, and omics centres. This capability helps G42 Healthcare offer state-of-the-art genetic sequencing services across the disease spectrum from acute to chronic to lifestyle.

The MoU with ProPhase helps reinforce Abu Dhabi and the UAE as the centre of science and technology – particularly in healthcare and life sciences and opens new growth opportunities for G42 Healthcare in the genomics, and data sciences domain in the US, and other growth markets globally.