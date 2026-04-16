Abu Dhabi, UAE – G42, and R/GA, the creative innovation company, today announced the launch of alpha.G42.ai, a world-first Generative Interface created for G42, a global leader in artificial intelligence based in Abu Dhabi. This entirely new adaptive experience fundamentally redefines the internet, transitioning a brand's digital presence from a traditional, static website to a dynamic, conversational system, powered by integrated large language models (LLMs). Alpha.G42.ai is a working prototype for the future of the web, where the front door of a brand is an intelligent agent that generates and curates content, for each visitor, in real-time.

The new experience is an immersive, agentic experience where the AI is fully integrated into the user interface. As users navigate the site or interact via voice and text, the system instantly adapts, curating and generating information based on the user's intent. This allows for content to be delivered in highly personalized formats—from an executive briefing tailored to a specific sector to a collection of content packaged as a bespoke audio podcast.

G42 partnered with R/GA on engineering an intelligent system that creates and manages its own brand experience at massive scale. The target audience includes B2B, B2G, academic, and entrepreneurial leaders seeking to connect with G42’s vision for the "Intelligence Grid for AI-Native Societies" as the essential infrastructure that will allow intelligence to flow seamlessly across nations, businesses, and industry pioneers.

“G42 came to us with the brief of a lifetime: ‘Websites are dead; agencies are irrelevant; prove us wrong.’ Our response was not to redesign a website, but to engineer the next operating system for brands,” said Kyle Wheeler, Global Executive Creative Director, R/GA.

“This isn't an evolution of a website; it’s a prototype for a new form of the web. We are moving from manually publishing content to architecting adaptive brand agents—systems that learn, generate, and evolve in real time. This is a world-first in generative experience design, marking the true beginning of the agentic web” added Alesandro Brunori, VP Of Brand Experience at G42.

The experience is optimized for today's web browsers but is strategically engineered to lead the future of agentic brand experiences beyond screens. By treating content as knowledge ingested by the AI, the platform generates dynamic outputs, ensuring every visitor’s interaction is entirely unique and tailored to their specific needs.

Content is no longer manually entered into a CMS and published to static pages. Instead, PDFs, videos, articles, notes, or any source material can be ingested by the content model which it then synthesizes into knowledge. The system uses this knowledge to generate variants targeted at different audiences and leverages its own memory to inform real time responses when used to ask questions or make queries. This new form of content management is optimized not only for SEO, with a broader and more specialized content footprint but also for influencing other AI agents. It represents a radical departure from traditional content management practices.

R/GA led the full strategy, experience design, and engineering of the Generative Interface in close partnership with G42’s in-house comms, creative and technology teams.

About R/GA

R/GA is a global, independent creative innovation company, with teams across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. We harness design and technology to create intelligent brand systems that help businesses get ahead. For more information, please visit rga.com.

About G42

G42 is a global leader in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, dedicated to inventing a better everyday. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating globally, G42 is building the world’s most powerful AI infrastructure to enable limitless possibilities for all, from advanced healthcare to reimagined government services.

For media inquiries: media@g42.ai