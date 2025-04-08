Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Free Zones Authority of Ajman (FZA) announced exceptional financial and operational results for the year 2024, a testament to the efficacy of its forward-looking economic vision and proactive strategies aimed at diversifying key sectors and enhancing the investment climate within the emirate.

Fueled by a significant rise in the number of investors and the expansion of diverse economic activities, FZA achieved a significant 15% surge in revenues compared to the preceding year. Net profits also witnessed an unprecedented annual growth of 15%, a clear indication of robust financial management and the effectiveness of its income diversification strategies.

FZA experienced a remarkable 170% growth in the number of newly registered companies, marking the highest increase in recent years. Furthermore, occupancy rates in investment zones reached an impressive 97%, highlighting the increasing confidence of the global investor community in Ajman's competitive advantages.

INFOGRAPH 2024: Record Performance & Unprecedented Growth +15% Revenue Growth (vs. 2023) +15% Net Profit: Highest Annual Growth +170% New Company Registrations (vs. previous year) 97% Investment Zone Occupancy “Driven by Ambitious Vision & Advanced Strategies” Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, FZA’s Board Chairman “Ajman is a Preferred Investment Hub” Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman “Best Year Ever for FZA Achievements!” HE Ismail Al Naqi, General Director

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of FZA’s Board of Directors, emphasized that “this exceptional performance is a direct outcome of an ambitious vision and meticulously crafted strategies designed to cultivate a flexible and enabling business ecosystem. This reinforces Ajman's position as a burgeoning economic center with global appeal. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the emirate's sustainable economic development.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board, commented: “The remarkable achievements of 2024 reflect the success of our strategic trajectory in attracting high-quality investments and cultivating targeted sectors. These record-breaking figures underscore our ambition to positioning Ajman as a premier destination for investors worldwide.”

HE Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of FZA, expressed his profound pride in these accomplishments, stating: “The results attained this year represent the most significant milestone in FZA's history. In alignment with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030, we will continue to pioneer innovative solutions and develop advanced infrastructure to further strengthen Ajman's global competitiveness and attractiveness."

HE Al Naqi reiterated FZA's unwavering commitment to pursuing its ambitious plans for expanding investments in promising sectors and solidifying Ajman's stature as a leading global economic hub and a compelling environment for the business community and diverse investment portfolios.

About the Government of Ajman Media Office

Established under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Media Office was established to enhance Ajman's global media footprint and solidify its strategic influence. The Office plays a central role in promoting transparency by providing reliable and accessible information on government projects and initiatives. It showcases Ajman's innovative spirit and achievements, supporting its progress and strategic ambitions. With a sustainable and dynamic media policy, the Office enables seamless navigation of the rapidly changing media landscape.

The Office is the architect behind a comprehensive government media ecosystem, crafting and executing media policies and strategies that embody our nation's core values, amplify our national identity, and solidify our position as a global media leader. Serving as the central hub for media engagement, the Office also delivers impactful projects and initiatives, ensuring local and international outlets are provided with timely and accurate news, event coverage, and insights into government achievements. Beyond delivering information, the Office is dedicated to fostering knowledge and enhancing community understanding of the UAE's governmental advancements and transformative projects.

The Office also streamlines and oversees media content related to local government initiatives across various domains, ensuring alignment and consistency that reflect the vision and aspirations of Ajman, enhancing its esteemed reputation both nationally and internationally.