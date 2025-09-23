Dubai, UAE – The Futurists X Summit opened today at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Conference Center, uniting the world’s leading futurists, scientists, and innovators to explore how emerging technologies are reshaping humanity’s future.

The day commenced with a keynote address by Prof. Brian Cox, BBC presenter and experimental physicist, who captivated the audience with an eye-opening session on “What Black Holes Are Teaching Us About Humanity’s Future.” His talk set the tone for a day filled with transformative discussions on science, technology, and the human journey forward.

Day 1 featured a rich lineup of sessions, including Brett King and Robert Tercek’s exploration of The Future of Humanity, followed by conversations on the geopolitics of the future, next-generation digital security, and the practical implementation of science fiction concepts with futurist Pablos Holman. Attendees also engaged with groundbreaking discussions on health and longevity, including gene therapy, AI-based healthcare policy, and the quest for longevity escape velocity. Parallel sessions examined the rise of smart and autonomous living, robotics, the future of work, and the transformation of global finance in the age of AI.

The opening day concluded with plenary sessions on “The Big Emerging Tech Trends for the Next 20+ Years” and “The Future of AI-Based Government.” These sessions underscored the urgent need for leaders to align policy and governance with the rapid acceleration of technological change.

Brett King, Founder of The Futurists Network, emphasized the importance of preparing for exponential change: “We are entering an era where the speed of innovation outpaces the structures designed to manage it. The future will belong to those who can adapt quickly and build resilient systems that embrace disruption rather than resist it.”

Dr. Mohamed Alkhatib, CEO of The Futurists Network – GCC, added: “This summit is not just about exploring the future; it is about shaping it. By bringing together some of the brightest minds in science, technology, and policy, Dubai is once again establishing itself as a hub for bold thinking and transformative action.”

