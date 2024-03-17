In the spotlight at the International tech conference LEAP 2024, Open Banking has captured remarkable attention, with "SingleView" emerging as the frontrunner in this pivotal sector. Securing 14 significant partnerships and MOUs with financial institutions, corporate entities, and government authorities, the company is poised to enhance ground-breaking services in open banking and cash management solutions.

The company established Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with companies in various sectors with the objective of expanding financial services across the Kingdom. These companies are Elm, Technology Control Company (TCC), STC Pay, Mudad, Salasa, Ninja, BenchMatirx, Nymcard, PayerMax, Qsalary, Waffy, Sindbad.Tech, and Jana Financial.

Acknowledged as the foremost innovator in open banking solutions in Saudi Arabia by the International Finance Award, the company's exceptional growth and dedication to educating on open banking solutions is truly noteworthy.

Abdulrhman Alarifi, CEO of SingleView, said, “We are honoured to have established these strategic partnerships, which reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing open banking solutions and driving innovation in the financial sector. These collaborations underscore our dedication to shaping the future of financial services and delivering exceptional value to our partners and customers.”

LEAP 2024 commenced with a remarkable $11.9 billion surge in tech investments in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the unwavering dedication of global technology firms to the Kingdom's digital progress.

As open banking continues to fuel innovation in various sectors through cutting-edge technology, new financial tools, and the secure exchange of data, companies are in a race to adopt open banking to cater to evolving customer needs and new regulations.

The partnerships with SingleView underscore the substantial potential of open banking in enhancing every commercial interaction that companies undertake, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the future of commerce.