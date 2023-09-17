Hackathon winners awarded up to SAR 1,000,000 across ROSHN Group's New Venture and Established Start-up competition tracks

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund-backed company and Saudi Arabia’s leading mixed-asset real estate developer of integrated urban communities, has announced the winners of the ROSHN Hackathon at Cityscape Global in Riyadh.

For the “New Venture Ideas” track’, EcoFit won first prize for their cutting-edge development and received a prize of 350,000 Saudi Riyals, while Wajid team secured the second place and received a prize of 150,000 Saudi Riyals. In the “Established Start-ups”, NeoROSHN claimed the first prize worth 350,000 Saudi Riyals, while the JMM Innovation team won 150,000 Saudi Riyals.

Each track offered a first-place prize of SAR 350,000.In addition to the cash prizes, the winning teams will also be invited to attend Innovation and 10x Thinking training at Google workshop and the Saudi Arabia Google Cloud Launch event.

“The ROSHN Hackathon embodies our unwavering commitment to innovating for the future. It's not just about real estate; it's about ushering in groundbreaking technologies, setting unprecedented standards, and nurturing entrepreneurs and budding economic sectors across the Kingdom. Through the pioneering solutions proposed by these forward-thinking entrepreneurs and startups, the Hackathon aims to elevate the quality of life for residents and tenants. We are focused on translating innovative ideas into tangible, state-of-the-art solutions tailored for everyday needs. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participants, especially our victorious winners, for showcasing such creativity and resilience,” expressed David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group.

The Hackathon showcased a dynamic gathering of 16 teams, hailing from both the Kingdom and the global stage. These teams adeptly navigated challenges across three pivotal sectors: the evolution of software solutions, the unveiling of groundbreaking products, and the transformation of infrastructure and compliance. The participant pool, teeming with tech aficionados, real estate experts, budding college visionaries, and prop-tech trailblazers, became a melting pot of innovative minds. All were united by a singular mission: to ideate transformative solutions addressing the pressing challenges of the real estate sector. Ensuring a rigorous and fair assessment, a carefully curated panel of experts with profound roots in the Saudi real estate, housing, and technology sectors undertook the responsibility of judging.

The essence of this Hackathon resonates profoundly with ROSHN's foundational ethos, serving as a marker of the confluence of diverse perspectives, collaborative ventures, and an indefatigable spirit of innovation. Such attributes not only pave the path for the future of real estate but also mirror ROSHN’s steadfast commitment to empowerment. The event spotlights ROSHN's drive to spearhead innovation, championing and nurturing the next wave of thinkers and creators destined to elevate the real estate industry.

CityScape, a premier international real estate event, recently marked its inaugural appearance in the Kingdom, unfolding at the illustrious Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham. Proudly, ROSHN took center stage as a Founding Partner for this landmark occasion. This debut Saudi Arabia edition of CityScape was nothing short of spectacular, boasting a lineup of over 200 eminent speakers and anticipating a massive footfall of more than 180,000 attendees. The event's rich agenda was curated around four pivotal themes: 'Smart Cities for Tomorrow,' 'Digital Transformation,' 'Accelerating the Kingdom,' and the insightful 'Developers Forum.'

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development. This approach has led ROSHN to become the first PIF-backed giga project to join the UN Global Compact and has earnt ROSHN the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa