GIQ platform developed by Space42 in partnership with the UAE Space Agency powers national space data capabilities recognized for digital readiness and operational impact

Abu Dhabi – GIQ, the geospatial AI platform developed and operated by Space42, is the core digital infrastructure powering the UAE Space Data Center, which was recently awarded the prestigious Future-Fit Seal by the UAE Government Development and the Future Office. Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that seamlessly integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities with global reach, is a key partner in the Space Data Center initiative, reflecting a shared commitment to building national capabilities in space-based technologies and artificial intelligence.

The Future-Fit Seal is awarded to exceptional federal and local government projects that demonstrate readiness to navigate future challenges through bold thinking, proactive execution, and the use of advanced technologies. The Space Data Center was recognized for its role in accelerating digital transformation, reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness, and enabling resilient, forward-looking infrastructure.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said: “The Future-Fit Seal award is a qualitative addition to the national space sector’s digital transformation journey. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to employing artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to serve national priorities.”

Al Qubaisi added: “This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve when we combine national ambition with technical expertise. The accomplishments of the Geo-Spatial Analytics Platform (GIQ) prove that space data can make a real difference in people’s lives and enable organisations to make accurate and rapid decisions. This achievement also embodies the potential of effective strategic partnerships, such as the one between the UAE Space Agency Agency and Space42. This partnership seeks to develop a flexible and efficient space infrastructure to combat future challenges and promote the UAE’s position as a pioneer in building a sustainable and smart space economy.”

GIQ was designed and built by Space42 and now anchors one of the UAE’s most strategic platforms. It is central to the company’s second strategic pillar: to lead globally in geospatial intelligence platforms and services. The platform accesses data from more than 300 global satellites through integration agreements and hosts approximately 50 internally developed AI models addressing a range of applications. Since 2022, it has supported more than 30 operational use cases across environmental resilience, disaster response, urban planning, and food security.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said: “We are honored to contribute to a national program that has received this recognition. GIQ was built with a clear mission: to turn space data into societal value. Whether it is supporting rapid response to floods or helping governments plan for food and water security, we see our role as enabling institutions to make better decisions, faster.”

GIQ enables a range of services within the Space Data Center, including on-demand access to Earth observation data, real-time AI-powered analytics, and a dedicated marketplace for space-based applications. These services support both government and commercial use and allow for seamless integration into decision-making across critical sectors.

The Space Data Center enhances the UAE’s ability to manage national risks and global crises. Through the Center, the UAE has activated its membership in the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, becoming the only Arab state participating in this global coordination mechanism. GIQ has enabled critical contributions to international humanitarian and scientific efforts, including support for natural disaster response and precision analysis for environmental protection.

As part of the award submission, Space42’s infrastructure and capabilities including manufacturing and satellite operations in the Space42 Lab, as well as large-scale data management were presented to demonstrate the national infrastructure supporting the Center’s operational mission. This integration of digital and physical systems positions the Space Data Center as a platform for government readiness across civil, commercial, and defense domains.

The Future-Fit Seal recognizes projects that are proactive, data-driven, and designed to serve long-term national priorities. The recognition of the Space Data Center reflects the strength of the partnership between the UAE Space Agency and Space42, and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in building a resilient, AI-enabled space economy.