In line with its steadfast commitment as the true responsible digital leader driving digital transformation across the Kingdom, Orange Jordan held a press conference in Irbid to announce the expansion of its network and latest offers. The event also highlighted key developments and updates related to its services and networks in the governorate specifically, and across the Kingdom more broadly, reflecting the company’s continuous dedication to delivering an exceptional digital experience that meets the needs of both individual and business customers efficiently and effectively.

During the conference, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, emphasized the company’s continued commitment to deliver on promises through ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and the expansion of its service offerings. This is guided by an in-depth understanding of customer needs, aiming to provide tangible value through an integrated system of rewards and customer service, reflecting the company’s responsible and ethical approach in all operations. He also highlighted that this strategy also focuses on having a positive impact on society by supporting Irbid’s youth through comprehensive programs run locally at Orange Digital Center, a testament of Orange’s continuous support for sustainable digital development and advancing comprehensive digital transformation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Wholesale Officer, Chief Information Technology & Networks Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Waleed Al Doulat, highlighted the company’s key achievements in enhancing telecommunications network coverage in Irbid, noting that more than 136,000 homes are now covered by Orange Fiber, alongside 5G coverage reaching 70% of the governorate, with plans to expand the service to nearly one million people soon. New cellular sites have also been established to improve coverage in several areas of the governorate, with ongoing efforts to further expand and enhance coverage in other regions according to the planned rollout.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Orange Jordan, Samer Al Haj, Unveiled the company’s latest products and services, including the newest mobile line offers under the name “Ma’ak”, and special offers for members of the Jordanian Armed Forces -the Arab Army, which include 5G services. He also highlighted broadband home internet services such as Fiber, 5G Home Internet, and Satellite Internet packages. Additionally, he discussed the benefits available across all products, including the ‘Max it’ Rewards program, which allows customers to collect points and redeem them for a variety of offers and services provided by Orange and its partners. He emphasized that all Orange products and services are accessible through the company’s digital channels, including the e-shop, the ‘Max it’ app, as well as Orange’s shops and authorized points of sale, and field sales.

In conclusion, Orange Jordan concluded the event by launching its new advertising campaign, reaffirming its leadership in offering a comprehensive range of products and cutting-edge technological advancements. The campaign underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in service development and national talent, ensuring the delivery of the best digital solutions that provide value and benefit to customers and society in Irbid and across the Kingdom. The event was attended by several partners and representatives from the press and media.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.