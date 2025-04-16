Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Frimex Investment (Frimex), the investment arm of the Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HSA Group) at Jeddah City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since more than 45 years, has officially opened its new Riyadh office, marking a major step in its expansion and showcasing its long-term commitment to economic growth and Vision 2030. Enhancing operational efficiency, meeting evolving market demands, and strengthening collaboration with local stakeholders and regulatory bodies. The new office will also reinforce Frimex’s role in driving diversification, job creation, and sustainable development.

Since its establishment in 1979, Frimex has been a trusted partner in the Kingdom’s market, through diversified sectors such as Manufacturing, Trading and services. In collaboration with leading Saudi partners, Frimex operates a diverse leading investments portfolio, including OKAM, a leader in food distribution and marketing; NBCC, a key manufacturer of biscuits and snacks producing brands such as Teashop, Memories, Abu Walad and Al Batal. NFIC, known for its Luna brand; and UWC, specializing in 3PL logistics and supply chain solutions. Moreover, Frimex maintains a strong presence in technology through TechnoVal, a fast-growing company within the region specializing in SAP, OpenText and AI. In addition, to trading in Animal Feed through UFC, and packaging solutions through UCIC, all leading companies within the region. Frimex also fully owns AITC, a new venture leading FMCG company, further strengthening its position in the FMCG sector; and SFRD, a real estate company.

Frimex Chairman and HSA Board Member, Mr. Ibrahim Hayel Saeed, stated:

"The inauguration of our Riyadh office reflects Frimex’s unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia’s flourishing economy and its ambitious Vision 2030. For over four decades, we have been a trusted player in the Kingdom’s various business industries, and this milestone further solidifies our role in driving innovation, fostering sustainable growth, and building enduring partnerships. We cultivate relationships anchored in our core values of innovation, hard work, transparency, and a shared vision for success."

The grand opening was attended by HSA Group Chairman, Mr. Abdul Jabbar Hayel Saeed, along with distinguished board members, members of the Owners’ Council, and Frimex’s key executives, underscoring the strategic importance of this expansion.

About Frimex

Frimex is the investment arm of the Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HSA Group) in Saudi Arabia, with a diversified portfolio spanning manufacturing, real estate, trading, logistics, and technology. Known for its expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence, Frimex fosters a hands-on business approach, teamwork, and a strong focus on attracting top talent. Guided by its core values—integrity, excellence, innovation, responsibility, and collaboration—Frimex continues to drive sustainable growth and long-term success across industries. Frimex is dedicated to growing alongside the Saudi community, creating opportunities, supporting economic transformation, and contributing to a thriving and prosperous future.