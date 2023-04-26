Sharjah: The Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Health Promotion Department (HPD) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah has announced that it will launch the 10th charity marathon on April 30 in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Sharjah Police, and the Sharjah Sports Council.

The marathon, which is part of the FAP's initiatives aimed at encouraging physical activity and mobilizing support for arthritis patients, will feature a range of innovative health, sports, and recreational events and activities organized by the FAP over two days.

The announcement was made during a press conference held yesterday evening (Tuesday) at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

The event was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including HE Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Education Department, HE Wahida Abdulaziz, Chairperson of the FAP, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP Representative Office in Sharjah, and Eng. Fathi Jabr Afaneh, General Manager of Fast Contracting Company, as well as members of the Health Promotion Department, FAP volunteers, and representatives of the media.

HE Wahida Abdulaziz emphasized that the FAP's charity marathon will not only stimulate institutional and community efforts to support arthritis patients and raise community awareness, but will also help promote healthy practices to prevent chronic diseases.

Abdulaziz added that the FAP is committed to making every possible effort to deliver a distinguished edition that builds on previous successes and enhance its leading position as one of the most significant health awareness events for arthritis in the UAE.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni said that the charity marathon has been instrumental in raising community health awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles over the years, adding that encouraging healthy practices is essential to improving people’s quality of life.

Al Zarooni stated that the Ministry of Health and Prevention's involvement in the event comes in line with its ongoing efforts to stimulate healthy practices in society.

In addition, Eng. Fathi Afaneh said that FAST is committed to annually sponsoring and supporting the charity marathon to help foster the event's success and support arthritis patients.

The upcoming 10th edition of the marathon will feature a scientific awareness day for the first time, coinciding with the event. The day will involve participation from a range of experts, including rheumatologists, nutritionists, health specialists, and athletes. In addition to the marathon, innovative events will be launched, including free medical examinations, consultations, and recreational and sports activities. These activities will span over two days, starting on April 29.

The event will take place along Al Mamzar Corniche and will feature four stages catering to different age groups and physical abilities. The first stage, which is a 10 km run, is open to participants aged 19 years and older.

The second stage, a 5 km run, is for those aged 16 and above. The third stage, a 2.5 km run, is open to participants aged 8 years and older. The last stage, a 1 km "Fun Walk," is open to people of all ages, genders, and physical abilities, including the elderly, patients, and families. Interested participants can register for the marathon through the official website, https://foapmarathon.com or by calling the phone number 80080000.

