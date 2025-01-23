AJMAN, UAE – Free Zones Authority of Ajman (FZAA) is proud to announce its recognition of winning the ‘Best Workplaces in Public Sector - UAE' badge for the year 2024 - 2025, an accolade given by the Great Place to Work Institute. This global acknowledgment serves as a benchmark for organizations with exemplary workplace cultures, underscoring FZAA's commitment to maintaining high standards in creating a positive and thriving work environment throughout the MENA region.

‘The Great Place to Work’ certification evaluates organizations on the quality of workplace elements such as credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie among team members. This achievement distinguishes FZAA’s commitment to its people that extends beyond facilitating the launch of startups and SMEs in the UAE.

“We believe that a strong internal culture directly translates to success for our partners,” says His Excellency Ismail Al-Naqi, Director General of Free Zones Authority of Ajman. “When our employees are empowered, supported, and valued, they are better equipped to serve the businesses that choose the Free Zones Authority of Ajman. This certification is a testament to that belief”, he added.

In addition to fostering a positive workplace culture, the Free Zones Authority of Ajman has implemented robust Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) programs. These programs include detailed training, risk assessment protocols, and emergency preparedness measures, all aimed at creating a secure and healthy work environment. Recognizing the importance of employee well-being, FZAA offers modern accommodation facilities, providing comfortable living spaces for employees and their families, thereby enhancing work-life balance and overall satisfaction.

Free Zones Authority of Ajman, comprising of 3 prominent Free Zones namely, Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Media City, and Al Zorah Free Zone invite businesses seeking an environment that supports exceptional work-life integration, employee and customer satisfaction, and excellent customer service thereby positioning Ajman as the go-to business destination globally.

For more details on Free Zones Authority of Ajman, please contact them at +971 6701 1555 or visit https://fza.ae/