xpanding our presence in Kuwait to deliver a comprehensive range of capabilities to institutional clients, elevating their experience through personalized service and expertise, in a strategic move that strengthens our commitment to the region.

Kuwait City, Kuwait – Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers, is delighted to announce that it is expanding its presence in the Middle East with a new office in Kuwait- Franklin Templeton Global Investors Limited, Kuwait.

Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton: "We are excited to establish an office in Kuwait, a strategic hub that allows us to expand our business footprint and better serve our clients in the region. As we align with Kuwait's Vision 2035, we capitalize on the country's influential position in global investment and our established partnership with its Sovereign Wealth Funds, we are poised to offer our comprehensive capabilities to meet the growing demands of local and institutional investors."

This move follows decades of experience in serving Kuwait-based clients and aligns with Franklin Templeton's strategic framework to build a more diversified business by geography and strategy. The firm’s expansion into Kuwait is particularly significant given the country's role in global investment and its Sovereign Wealth Funds’ long-standing relationship with Franklin Templeton.

Franklin Templeton globally offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions that cater to diverse client needs. The firm spans traditional asset classes as well as alternative investments, providing a broad spectrum of opportunities for growth and risk management. Through its various investment vehicles, it delivers scalable solutions that are tailored to meet the unique goals and objectives of its clients. By leveraging Franklin Templeton’s global insights, research capabilities, and investment expertise, the firm helps clients navigate complex markets and achieve the long-term financial objectives. Furthermore, its ability to adapt and innovate ensures that it remains a trusted partner in an ever-evolving investment landscape.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA & India and Co-Head of Global Official Institutions, Franklin Templeton: " Having been trusted as a partner by some of the largest investors in Kuwait for nearly 30 years and having invested in the country for almost 20 years, we prioritize building long-term relationships through deep understanding of our clients' goals and challenges, driving success through trust, innovation, and strategic partnership. We are committed to providing tailored solutions that capitalize on emerging opportunities in the region, building on our long-standing relationships and deep understanding of the local market.”

Initially, the new office will provide support to the firm’s Institutional business and will contribute to Kuwait's Vision 2035 goals by implementing sustainable practices, supporting economic diversification through enhanced services, contributing to human capital development via capacity-building initiatives, and promoting technological advancements in Kuwait's ecosystem.

Franklin Templeton is a global investment management organisation serving clients in over 150 countries with over 75 years of investment experience and it has been active in the Middle East for nearly 25 years.

About Franklin Templeton

1.Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.64 trillion in assets under management as of 31 August 2025.

Franklin Templeton Global Investors Limited, Kuwait Branch, is a branch of a limited liability company incorporated and registered in England (Company Number 02100399). It is also registered in Kuwait under Commercial License No. 2025/15484 and Commercial Register No. 533514. The branch is licensed by the Kuwait Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Copyright © 2025. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved