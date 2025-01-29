Riyadh: FP7McCann Riyadh, a leading creative agency, has been named the creative partner for Mountain View’s expansion in Saudi Arabia, a visionary Egyptian real estate developer renowned for designing vibrant, community-centered projects.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as Mountain View expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its ambitious efforts to foster progress and building future-ready communities.

With a shared commitment to developing next-generation communities, FP7McCann Riyadh will amplify Mountain View’s presence and drive the creative narrative through the launch of their localised tagline, عيش السعادة (Experience Happiness), reflecting the brand’s vision of "Bringing Life to Land and Spreading Happiness Around Us.”

The agency will offer a comprehensive suite of creative services, including brand strategy, creative development, and integrated campaign execution. This tailored approach is designed to help Mountain View achieve its objectives of leveraging Saudi Arabia’s real estate potential and delivering impactful business results.

Abubakr Makhlouf, CEO of Mountain View KSA stated that their collaboration with FP7McCann Riyadh is based on a shared vision to build communities that reflect Mountain View's progress and ambitions as a future market leader in KSA. He noted that FP7McCann Riyadh's history of bold, creative ideas and their understanding of audience connection made them the ideal creative partner for this important phase of their journey in Saudi Arabia. Their deep understanding of the local market, combined with their innovative storytelling and creativity, made them the perfect choice to realise their vision in a way that resonates with the Saudi market.

Amr El Kalaawy, Regional Managing Director, FP7McCann KSA says: “Working with Mountain View is an opportunity to contribute to a larger story of transformation in Saudi Arabia. We believe in the power of creativity to drive meaningful change. This collaboration allows us to push boundaries, delivering innovative campaigns that not only amplify Mountain View’s vision but also create emotional connections with their audiences. By weaving together local insights, forward-thinking strategies, and bold creative execution, we aim to craft work that resonates deeply, inspires communities, and reflects the dynamic progress of the Kingdom under Vision 2030.”

Over the past 20 years, Mountain View has established a distinctive footprint in developing innovative residential communities in Egypt. The company boasts a land portfolio exceeding 4,000 acres, distributed across 20 projects, including 12 vibrant developments in four different districts in Egypt, in addition to their first project in KSA “One Mountain View.”

ABOUT FP7/McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years, and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

For media and PR inquiries, please reach out to:

Roksar Kamal, PR Manager

Email: roksar.kamal@mcnmena.com

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over almost 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Within the company's plan to expand into other markets, Mountain View announced the launch of "Mountain View KSA” in 2024 in partnership with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company and Al Saedan Real Estate Company. Led by a team of experts and distinguished professionals, the company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse"—the first place dedicated to community happiness—which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.