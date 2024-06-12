It’s a partnership that is over a decade in the making with many more productive years yet to come as wet processing experts CDE and one of Kuwait’s leading construction companies collaborate on their landmark fourth project.

The investment by Kuwait’s Associated Construction Company (ASCO) in its fourth CDE solution, a new M-Series modular sand washing plant, comes as its first, an M2500 commissioned back in 2013, records an impressive over 54,000 operating hours – equivalent to over six years of uninterrupted operation.

ASCO Sand Division Manager, Mr Khaled Nasr says the plant continues to deliver positively for the business.

“Over a decade on and our original investment remains a vital part of our operation. Its efficiency and reliability has remained totally consistent and we’re running the same volume of material in 2024 as we were in 2013. The plant has exceeded all of our expectations and created the backdrop for what has become a really important partnership with the team at CDE.”

Over the coming weeks, CDE will commission its fourth M-Series wash plant for ASCO, a new M4500 with a processing capacity of up to 180 tonnes per hour.

When commissioned, it will complement three generations of CDE M-Series wash plants, including an M2500, M3500, and M4500, all of which were commissioned between 2013 and 2021.

Running in parallel with one another, the three pre-existing CDE plants produce an estimated three million tonnes of sand and aggregates for concrete production every year, a figure which is expected to rise to over four million tonnes when ASCO’s second M4500 plant is fully operational.

CDE’s CustomCare Manager, Mr Sena Biswas, says the partnership with ASCO showcases the evolution of the company’s equipment range.

“To chart the history of this longstanding partnership is to also chart the evolution of our equipment. We’re wholeheartedly committed to ensuring our customers keep pace with the demands of the market. The relationship we have with ASCO is testament to that, as through it we can demonstrate how our responsive aftercare service helps to get the most out of a plant and how we are continually innovating our washing solutions to build capacity and integrate the latest technology.”

CDE’s M4500 incorporates the company’s SmartTech as standard. The plant management app enables operators to understand their plant’s performance, schedule maintenance, and easily order parts from anywhere, at any time. It enables operators, managers, and owners to make informed decisions to increase productivity, improve operational efficiency, and maximise plant up-time.

He adds that the relationship between both companies embodies CDE’s core values.

“Our success is measured through the success of our customers’ operations. We deliver continuous, limitless support that ensures fast return on investment, maximum profitability, and efficiency and reliability that far exceeds expectation. For us, every customer is a customer for life and this ethos has really underscored our partnership with ASCO, whose operation, powered by CDE engineering excellence, has gone from strength to strength and kept pace with the needs of the market.”

Once a project is commissioned, every CDE customer is introduced to its CustomCare team which offers 24/7 service and aftersales support delivered by an in-house team of service engineers knowledgeable of the full CDE equipment range and familiar with the objectives and operation of any customer’s plant. A proactive and preventative approach, it guarantees customers get the maximum performance from their CDE equipment.

The service includes regular preventative maintenance inspections (PMI), boots-on-the-ground support through customer site visits, the detailing of recommended parts lists, outlining time required to fully fit replacement parts to enable customers to forward plan, and stocking common wearables locally for rapid dispatch to ensure maximum operational time.

