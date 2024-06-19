Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Four Seasons, together with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, joint owner/operator of Four Seasons Yachts, reveals 13 new summer and fall voyages and 22 more sailings in the inaugural year of Four Seasons I in 2026.

“Each aspect of the Four Seasons Yachts experience, from the onboard offerings to the curated itineraries, reflects a deep understanding of our guests and our ability to create memorable moments of personalized care and service,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. “These exceptional Mediterranean destinations – both rare and beloved – are precisely where our guests wish to travel with Four Seasons, and it’s been wonderful to see the excitement build as we unveil new details about our inaugural journeys.”

Highlights of the new voyages include two new seven-night itineraries on the Adriatic Sea, anchoring in Croatia, Slovenia, Italy and Montenegro. New seven-night Grand Mediterranean journeys include one that sweeps around southern Italy from the Adriatic to Sicily before its final destinations in Malta; and another that begins in Malta before heading north along the Italian coast before spending several days on the Côte d'Azur. Additional five-, seven- and nine-night voyages include legendary ports of call such as Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monte Carlo, Capri, Positano, Taormina, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, as well as lesser-known gems including Italy’s Portovenere, France’s Fréjus and Mandelieu-la-Napoule, Spain’s Ciutadella de Menorca and Malta’s Gozo. Another new itinerary for 2026 invites travellers on an eleven-night Atlantic crossing that begins in the Canary Islands and disembarks in Barbados.

Earlier this year, Four Seasons Yachts unveiled its first 10 voyages including three distinct Caribbean journeys, an Atlantic crossing from Barbados to Spain, two Grand Mediterranean tours, and four itineraries through the Aegean, Ionian and Adriatic Seas.

“We are pleased to unveil the remainder of our 2026 Mediterranean portfolio, offering unparalleled journeys that blend the timeless allure of the Adriatic Sea and French and Italian Rivieras and beyond with the epitome of yachting luxury,” says Nils Lindstad, Vice President of Business Development and Sales Excellence for Four Seasons Yachts. “Each voyage is a carefully curated experience designed to immerse our guests in the rich tapestry of cultures through overnight stays, shoreside experiences, and the ability to discover destinations as the locals do.”

Discover the Charms of the Mediterranean with Four Seasons Yachts

Each meticulously crafted voyage will have guests embarking on an odyssey tracing the sapphire waters and sparkling coasts of the region at a leisurely pace that allows for customized experiences. Whether soaking up the enduring legacy of Venetian grandeur, exploring the enchanting beaches and towns of Croatia, enjoying the vibrant nightlife of Saint-Tropez, or relishing the captivating allure of Montenegro’s landscapes, each destination beckons with a bespoke journey of discovery.

Italy's Riviera di Levante, France's Côte d'Azur, and Spain's coastal cities are brought to life through a host of custom on-shore experiences that capture the region’s celebrated glamour and style. In addition, guests will enjoy access to storied harbours, secluded seaside idylls, and cultural capitals in destinations such as Marbella, Sardinia, Capri and Malta. Highlights include the cinematic charm of Portovenere in Italy, the Provençal paradise found at Bandol’s esteemed rosé vineyards in France, and Spain’s timeless coastal Eden Tossa de Mar.

Voyages aboard Four Seasons I are designed to allow for multiple destinations to be visited daily and the ability to enjoy late evenings and overnight stays in select locations. In journey segments, guests will delve deep into the authentic rhythms of each region and enjoy unfettered exploration in both popular and lesser-known locales. The flexibility of Four Seasons Yachts offerings allows guests to savour the local culture and cuisine at their own pace. Shoreside highlights include truffle hunting in Viareggio, Italy or a round of golf at Golf Club Saint-Tropez, France designed by Gary Player. Each destination reveals a unique story, allowing guests to make unforgettable connections with diverse cultures, treasured histories, and natural environments.

Unmatched Luxury and Service at Sea

Onboard, guests will luxuriate in residential-style accommodations that showcase expansive views, elegant interiors, detailed craftsmanship, and the finest amenities. With the most space-per-guest at sea, Four Seasons I offers 95 configurable suites, 11 restaurants and lounges, a sprawling saltwater pool, innovative spa and wellness offerings, and a state-of-the-art transverse marina. A 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio, combined with Four Seasons renowned service and care, will set a new standard for luxury hospitality at sea.

Four Seasons I is being constructed by venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy with inaugural voyages setting sail in 2026. For more information and to view all newly revealed journeys, visit www.fourseasonsyachts.com.To join the list for updates about Four Seasons Yachts, click here.

About Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD

Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD was founded and conceived by luxury entrepreneur Nadim Ashi, who serves as executive chair of the newly formed yacht company. Ashi is the owner of Fort Partners and the visionary responsible for Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida and multiple other properties, including the future Four Seasons hotel in Rome. Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD is incorporated in Valletta, Malta and is responsible for yacht sales and marketing, marine, technical operations, navigation, deployment strategy, port operations, reservations, and related shoreside and vessel crewing.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees.

