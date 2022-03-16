Amman, Jordan: Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites visitors to discover more than just world-class accommodation and culinary craftsmanship. The Hotel’s concierge team is ready to help guests discover the real Jordanian life outside the ruins of Petra or the desert of Wadi Rum. The Hotel has partnered up with local sustainable service provider, Baraka Destinations, to curate four exclusive and authentic experiences around the marvellous historical towns of Umm Qais and Pella that are all owned, managed and run by the local communities in those Jordanian villages.

The jaw-dropping archaeological site of Pella, one of the ten historic Decapolis cities that were established during the Hellenistic period, is located 60 miles away from Amman which takes around two hours by car. Guests can choose from two exclusive experiences at Pella.

The ‘Art Experience’ will allow guests to explore the location with local artists, sketch in an outdoor art class at the archaeological site, enjoy an exclusive tour into the atelier of one of Jordan’s celebrated artists, savour a local lunch made with fresh farm-to-table ingredients in addition to a cheese making experience. This experience is recommended for adults and children 16 years and above, and can accommodate up to 6 guests.

Pella is also a spiritually charged area, where temples, churches and mosques have been built on top of the other, the nature is serene and calming, and the sounds of everyday life invite guests into a trance. With that in mind, with the ‘Wellness Experience’, guests can meditate at the top of the mountain with a shepherd and his flock of sheep, practice yoga with a magical view, and spend creative time at an atelier practicing art therapy techniques. Guests can also enjoy a local lunch made with fresh farm-to-table ingredients and a dream weaving experience. This experience is recommended for adults and children 16 years and above, and can accommodate up to 6 guests.

With picturesque views of the Jordan Valley, Umm Qais is nestled on a hill top and sits in close proximity to the ruins of ancient Gadara and overlooks the Lake of Tiberias and the Yarmouk River gorge. It 68 miles away from Amman, which takes about two hours by car. Guests can choose from two exclusive experiences at Umm Qais.



With the ‘Active Experience’ guests can enjoy cycling or hiking for 3 to 4 hours along the Mediterranean terrain across olive groves and wheat fields with a backdrop of Lake Tiberias and the Golan Heights, a glorious farm to table, home cooked meal at a local home, and a beekeeping experience to learn about the world of bees. The day ends with a tour to the archaeological site followed by a sundowner in the wild. This experience is recommended for adults and children 6 years and above, and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

The ‘Connections Experience’ offers guests an exclusive invitation into the homes of the powerful women of Umm Qais to learn their way of life, pick up new skills making local crafts such as basket weaving, hadab making, stone masonry and seed bombs making, in addition to preparing a meal together that has been foraged from the mountain range in the site. The day ends with a sunset site tour and a mini picnic in the wild. This experience is recommended for adults and children 6 years and above, and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Further elevating its appeal as one of Jordan’s top luxury destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites guests to discover an entirely new hospitality experience following the completion of its extensive renovation program. The Hotel has been completely redesigned, and blends the finest traditions of Jordanian hospitality with contemporary elegance to create a relaxing ‘home away from home’ that is set to enchant both local visitors and international travellers.

Contact the concierge team at Four Seasons Hotel Amman today to find out more about the exciting experiences that await in Pella and Um Qais.

To make a reservation and enjoy a one of a kind journey in Jordan, please visit our website or call +962 (6) 550-5555.