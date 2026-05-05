​​​​​​​Aster Sanad Hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia featured in the list for second consecutive year.

Dubai, UAE: Aster DM Healthcare has once again strengthened its global standing, with four of its hospitals named in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 list. The continued inclusion of these hospitals reflects not just a single year of achievement, but a sustained track record of excellence in patient care, clinical outcomes, and overall healthcare experience.

The hospitals recognised in the UAE rankings this year include Aster Hospital Mankhool (Rank #4), Aster Hospital Al Qusais (Rank #10), and Medcare Hospital - Al Safa (Rank #25) in the UAE. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aster Sanad Hospital (Rank #40) was also featured in the list. Notably, the same hospitals were featured in the previous editions of the rankings as well, along with Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026 list – underscoring Aster’s long-standing commitment to quality, safety, and patient-centered innovation.

A distinguishing component of the ranking process is the integration of internationally recognised methodologies such as Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) and Patient-Reported Experience Measures (PREMs). Aster has integerated PROMs and PREMs as not just satisfaction metrics, but tools which play a central role in driving continuous quality improvements. By giving patients a meaningful voice, the Group ensures that services evolve in alignment with real-world outcomes, ultimately enhancing patient safety, clinical effectiveness, and the overall care journey.

Commenting on the recognition, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Being recognised across eight hospitals, four in the GCC and four in India, is a reflection of the scale and consistency of what our teams deliver every day. This validates our strategy of combining clinical excellence with a truly patient-centred approach, systematically incorporating patient-reported outcomes and experience measures into how we evaluate and improve our services. The fact that the same hospitals continue to earn this recognition year after year speaks to the strength of our governance, the dedication of our people, and the trust placed in us by those we serve.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2026 ranking is compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, using a comprehensive and globally integrated evaluation framework. The methodology draws on recommendations from medical professionals, large-scale public surveys, and key data points that assess hospital performance across multiple dimensions, including clinical effectiveness, patient safety, and operational excellence.

The continued recognition of Aster and Medcare hospitals in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list further reinforces Aster DM Healthcare’s position as a leading integrated healthcare provider in the region, committed to advancing global standards while delivering world-class, outcome-driven healthcare care.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.