Cairo — Foundever.org and Carerha today announced the renewal of the Freelance Mama program in Egypt, continuing a partnership that has already helped more than 250 women gain digital skills, build confidence and access income-generating opportunities in the digital economy.

Launched three years ago, Freelance Mama offers structured training pathways in digital skills, AI-supported content creation, online services and remote work readiness, with coaching and mentoring designed specifically for mothers, women re-entering the workforce and those seeking flexible, sustainable careers.

In 2026, an additional 100 women will participate in new program cohorts, reinforcing Egypt’s growing role as a hub for digital talent and socially driven innovation.

The partnership with Carerha — a leading women-focused EdTech and career platform — brings together learning expertise, mentorship networks and a strong connection to real market opportunities. Graduates are supported not only to learn, but to transition into freelance work, entrepreneurship or income-generating digital services.

“Our collaboration with Foundever.org proves the power of partnership,” said Jessy Radwan, CEO of Carerha. “Freelance Mama has already transformed lives across Egypt. By renewing the program, we are expanding opportunity, strengthening resilience and helping more women participate confidently in the digital economy.”

The program also aligns closely with Foundever’s broader transformation as a people-led, technology-enabled company. Through Foundever.org, social innovation becomes part of the same journey that is reshaping customer experience, AI adoption and future-ready talent development.

“When education, technology and purpose come together, ecosystems thrive,” said Olivier Camino, President of Foundever.org and Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Foundever. “Supporting women in Egypt to develop digital skills is not only a social investment, it helps build stronger communities, new career pathways and future talent that benefits everyone.”

The Freelance Mama program will continue to be monitored through clear indicators including participation, completion, employability outcomes, income generation and confidence growth — ensuring transparency and measurable impact.

While Egypt remains the foundation of this collaboration, Foundever.org and Carerha are also extending their experience into new regions, including the recent launch of Business Mama in Morocco, demonstrating the scalability of a model born and proven in Egypt.

About Foundever.org

Foundever.org is the social-impact foundation of Foundever®, focused on education, inclusion and employability. Acting as a social-innovation lab, Foundever.org helps keep the company’s brand promises in society by creating “moments that matter” for people whose opportunities depend on access to learning and digital readiness.

Established in 2023, the foundation designs and delivers programs with partners around the world that build future-ready skills, expand access to the digital economy and generate measurable, long-term impact for disadvantaged communities. Working alongside companies, NGOs and public institutions, Foundever.org connects purpose with capability, ensuring that social progress and business transformation move forward together.

About Carerha

