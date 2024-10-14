Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity, has announced substantial progress toward its ambitious pledge to train 1 million individuals in cybersecurity by the end of 2026. At the halfway point of its 5-year initiative, the company has already trained over half a million people, helping to address the global cybersecurity skills shortage.

With the increasing complexity of the cybersecurity landscape, demand for skilled professionals is growing. According to Fortinet’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report, 70% of organisations believe the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is putting their security at risk. The industry estimates that 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals are needed to bridge the gap.

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet, highlighted the importance of their ongoing efforts: “Through our longstanding investments to address the cyber talent shortage, Fortinet continues to grow and expand our programs and strategic partnerships by delivering an award-winning cybersecurity training and certification program. Addressing the cyber skills gap is vital to enhancing our society’s collective cyber resiliency, and we are committed to developing the current and future cyber workforce through the Fortinet Training Institute.”

Fortinet has been at the forefront of addressing this issue through its award-winning training and certification programs. Its curriculum, recognized for excellence, has won numerous industry awards, including the 2024 SC Award for Best Professional Certification Program and Gold accolades for cybersecurity training from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

In addition to its global training efforts, Fortinet has launched specific regional initiatives. Earlier this year, it pledged to provide free cybersecurity training to up to 75,000 individuals in Europe over the next three years as part of the European Commission’s Cybersecurity Skills Academy Initiative. In India, Fortinet is partnering with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and EduSkills Foundation to offer 100,000 virtual internships, further expanding access to its certification programs.

Fortinet is also focusing on building a diverse cybersecurity workforce. Its partnerships with organizations such as Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) and veteran support programs offer hands-on training through boot camps and workshops. These efforts aim to upskill veterans, women, and underserved communities, contributing to a more inclusive workforce.

The company’s broader mission to close the cybersecurity skills gap is supported by over 700 partners in more than 100 countries. Fortinet is also a part of public-private partnerships, including the White House’s National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, further expanding its reach by offering free training for school educators and students worldwide.

With these efforts, Fortinet is well on track to meet its goal of training 1 million individuals by 2026, significantly contributing to the global effort to reduce the cybersecurity workforce gap and improve overall cyber resilience.