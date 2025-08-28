Abu Dhabi, UAE — In a move set to redefine the digital frontier, Upwards has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Blackshark.ai, combining visionary leadership with cutting-edge technology to deliver Advance Intelligence Digital Twin Platforms and Solutions tailored for the UAE’s rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem.

The collaboration brings together Blackshark.ai’s global expertise in semantic 3D geospatial intelligence with Upwards Solution’s strategic acumen and regional insight. This joint endeavour aims to accelerate the adoption of next generation’s intelligent digital twins across critical sectors — from urban infrastructure and smart cities to energy, mobility, and security.

What Sets This Partnership Apart

AI-Powered Geospatial Intelligence : Using Blackshark.ai's proprietary simulation technology, real-world environments can be replicated in near-real time, enabling predictive modeling, scenario planning, and risk analysis on a national scale.

Localized Innovation : Upwards brings a deep understanding of UAE's infrastructure goals, regulatory frameworks, and market needs — ensuring that solutions are not only visionary but also actionable.

Scalable, Secure Platforms: Built for interoperability, the digital twin platforms offer robust cybersecurity, cloud-based scalability, and seamless integration with existing data ecosystems.

Empowering UAE’s Vision for Smart Living

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to Emirates Vision 2031, aligning with national efforts to foster resilient, tech-enabled cities and boost digital sovereignty. Through this synergy, government agencies, developers, and strategic planners will gain unparalleled access to immersive and data-rich digital environments, empowering faster decision-making, optimized resource allocation, and sustainability tracking.

“By joining forces with Blackshark.ai, we are not just adopting technology — we are shaping the future of intelligence AI Infrastructure in the UAE and region,” said Abdullah Lei Shen, CEO Upwards.

The joint platform is poised to roll out strategic pilots in urban planning, autonomous mobility modeling, and energy grid optimization, with full-scale deployments expected by early next year.

About Upwards:

As a national initiative of the UAE, Upwards embodies a culture of Emirati perseverance and falcon-like precision, channeling resilience and vision into every innovation. A true technology powerhouse, Upwards is committed to building future-ready solutions that transform industries and strengthen national capabilities. With an unwavering drive to pioneer cutting-edge advancements, Upwards leads impactful initiatives across public and private sectors. Its core focus areas span AI agents, robotics and robotics platforms, AI infrastructure, digital transformation, national identity, and mobility - each shaped by a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.upwardsae.com

Or contact at: info@upwardsae.com

About Blackshark.ai

Blackshark.ai is a global leader in AI-powered geospatial technology, delivering a revolutionary platform that transforms satellite imagery into immersive, photorealistic 3D digital twins of Earth- at planetary scale and in near real-time.

Headquartered in Graz, Austria, and backed by investors including Microsoft’s M12 and Point72 Ventures, Blackshark.ai empowers governments, enterprises, and innovators to visualize, simulate, and analyze the physical world with unprecedented precision.

For more information, please visit: www.blackshark.ai

