The launch expands Ford’s lineup of available new energy vehicles in the Middle East, supporting the UAE's ambitious drive for increased electric vehicle adoption by 2050.

Dubai – The Ford Mustang Mach-E brings the freedom, performance, and iconic character of Mustang to an all-electric SUV. With a responsive electric drivetrain and driver-focused technology, Mustang Mach-E delivers the kind of excitement customers expect—now available in the UAE.

“The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most exciting vehicles we’ve introduced,” said Andrew Gregory, Marketing Director, Ford Middle East & North Africa. “It is a true Mustang, and it wears the name with pride. We’re bringing that spirit to the UAE at a moment when more customers are considering electric vehicles for everyday driving.”

Electrifying Performance

We didn’t set out to make an electric SUV. We set out to make a great Mustang. That’s why Mustang Mach-E was designed to deliver the performance, handling, and driving excitement the Mustang nameplate demands.

The Mustang Mach-E GT is offered in only a single GT specification, with performance upgrades delivering 358 kW of power and 950 Nm of torque. It also offers a targeted range of up to 419 kilometers¹, and a 91-kWh (usable) extended-range battery.

A centrally positioned lithium-ion battery- placed between the axles and under the floor- helps create a low center of gravity for confident handling. The battery is secured in a waterproof case and protected by a crash-absorption structure.

Power is delivered through a rear-mounted AC motor for quick response. On the all-wheel-drive GT, additional front-mounted motor can apply torque independently to the front and rear wheels, supporting both acceleration and handling.

“Mustang Mach-E's balanced all-electric platform meant we could fine-tune the fun-to-drive experience- whether you’re on a winding road, the motorway, or a bumpy back road”, Gregory added. “The Mustang Mach-E GT comes equipped with performance-focused features, including Brembo Brakes, MagneRide®Damping, 20-inch summer performance tires, and an e-AWD torque vectoring system designed to help maximize grip.”

Freedom to Roam

The Mustang Mach-E GT is designed to fit into everyday life, with the flexibility to go further, and the convenience of charging at home.

For home charging, a professionally installed Level 2 wall box charger2 can take advantage of Mustang Mach-E GT’s ability to accept up to 11 kilowatts of AC power, filling the battery in approximately 10 hours,2,4 that means you can fill up overnight and always leave home with a full 'tank'.

For longer journeys, Mustang Mach-E supports Level 3 public DC fast charging. At a 150-kilowatt DC fast-charging station, the extended-range battery can go from 10% to 80% in approximately 36 minutes.3,4

For top ups, Mustang Mach-E also supports Level 1 charging from a standard domestic wall plug.

A Mode for Every Mood

Mustang Mach-E adapts to your drive, with four selectable drive modes that can adjust what you see, hear, and feel behind the wheel.

Whisper: Calmer steering and accelerator response, with a more relaxed cabin ambiance.

Active: A balanced everyday setting that blends quiet electric driving with Mustang performance.

Untame: Sharper steering and throttle response for a more performance-focused feel.

Untame Plus (GT only): A track-focused setting designed for closed courses, with more performance-oriented traction and stability control and firmer MagneRide® suspension tuning.

The Art of One-Pedal Driving

For a more seamless driving experience, drivers can activate One-Pedal Drive, which allows you to accelerate, slow down, and stop using the accelerator. Easing off the pedal brings the vehicle to a smooth stop, while also helping support regenerative braking.

Technology That Moves with You

At the center of Mustang Mach-E is SYNC® 4A⁵, with the ability to customize settings across comfort and convenience features. Drivers can also use conversational voice recognition for hands-free control.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ come standard.⁵ A 15.5-inch full HD touch display presents information in a clean, organized layout, while a signature dial at the bottom of the screen offers quick control of volume. A wireless charging pad also comes standard.

Iconic Design, Reimagined

Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable, with Mustang design cues including a sculpted hood, muscular rear haunches, signature headlamps, and tri-bar taillamps.

Inside, a column-mounted shifter opens up space in the center console for storage. An available B&O Sound System features speakers integrated across the front, floating above the air vents like a sound bar.

With the rear seats up, Mustang Mach-E offers 402 L of cargo space. Fold them down, and capacity expands to 1,420 L. With no engine under the hood, drivers also get an 81 L front trunk—or “frunk”—for added storage.⁹

Confidence on Command

Mustang Mach-E includes a suite of driver-assistance technologies designed to help make driving feel less demanding, including:

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering10

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking10

Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Monitoring and Cross-Traffic Alert10

Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention and judgment.

Ford and new energy vehicles in the UAE

The arrival of the Mustang Mach-E expands Ford’s new energy vehicle offerings in the region, alongside a range of hybrid options available in market. Ford’s approach focuses on giving customers more powertrain choices—based on how and where they drive.

“Our goal is to create technologies that work together- helping drivers feel more confident behind the wheel,” Gregory said. “It’s about innovation that supports peace of mind, so you can focus on the drive.”

