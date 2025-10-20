U.A.E.-based leaders constitute over 46% of the two lists, with 70 entries.

Saudi Arabia follows with 43, while Qatar and Egypt are home to 10 of the entries each.

Hospitals represent the biggest sector with 46 leaders, followed by Pharmaceuticals with 38.

Dubai, U.A.E. – Forbes Middle East has revealed its annual rankings of the region’s Top Healthcare Leaders for 2025, through two rankings. The first recognizes 50 founders and shareholders redefining the Middle East’s healthcare ecosystem, while the second highlights the 100 executives and CEOs leading its largest and most influential companies.

To curate the two rankings, Forbes Middle East evaluated several factors, including the size of the company, the leader and the company’s impact on the region’s healthcare sector, innovative initiatives and achievements over the past year, the experience of the leader in the sector, diversity of operations, level of transparency, and sustainability and CSR initiatives, and ownership percentage in the company for the shareholders list, among others.

Topping the founders & shareholders list is Shaista Asif, Cofounder and Group CEO of U.A.E.-based PureHealth Group. In 2025, Asif led the completion of PureHealth’s $933 million acquisition of a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group, Greece and Cyprus’s leading private healthcare provider. Sulaiman Al Habib, Founder & Chairman of ﻿Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), ranked second, while Said Darwazah, Executive Chairman, Hikma ﻿Pharmaceuticals, ranked third.

In the Executives list, Nasser Al Huqbani, the CEO of Health Holding Company (HHC) since January 2023, ranked first. ﻿Health Holding is a government-owned entity responsible for investing in and developing the health sector across Saudi Arabia. Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Director at ﻿Hamad Medical Corporation, placed second, and ﻿Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO at SEHA, ranked third.

In the 2025 ranking, the U.A.E. retained its dominance, being home to 70 out of the 150 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia at 43, while Qatar and Egypt are home to 10 of the entries each, followed by Jordan and Kuwait have four each. Hospital giants lead sector-wise with 46 entries, closely followed by leaders from pharmaceuticals at 38, and healthcare providers at 21.

From the global expansion of Abu Dhabi’s PureHealth to the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first high-potent pharmaceutical manufacturing facility by Riyadh’s SPIMACO, regional players are scaling up. Pharmaceutical and technology leaders have strengthened partnerships with governments, fostering the advancement of national visions and localization objectives.

Top Healthcare Leaders In The Middle East 2025

FOUNDERS & SHAREHOLDERS

Shaista Asif

Cofounder & Group CEO, PureHealth Group

Sector: Healthcare Providers

Residence: U.A.E.

Sulaiman Al Habib

Founder & Chairman, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group

Sector: Hospitals

Residence: Saudi Arabia

Said Darwazah

Executive Chairman, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Residence: Jordan

Mazen Fakeeh

President, Fakeeh Care Group

Sector: Healthcare Providers

Residence: Saudi Arabia

Alisha Moopen

﻿Managing Director & Group CEO, ﻿Aster DM Healthcare GCC

Sector: Healthcare Providers

Residence: U.A.E.

﻿Shamsheer Vayalil

Founder & Chairman, ﻿Burjeel Holdings

Sector: Diversified

Residence: U.A.E.

﻿Moutaz Al-Khayyat

Chairman, ﻿Estithmar Holding

Sector: Diversified

Residence: Qatar

Ayman Tamer

Chairman, Tamer Group

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Residence: Saudi Arabia

﻿Haleh Hamedifar

Chairperson, CinnaGen

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Residence: Iran

﻿Nassir Sultan Alsubaie

CEO & Vice Chairman, Mouwasat Medical Services Company

Sector: Hospitals

Residence: Saudi Arabia

Top Healthcare Leaders In The Middle East 2025

EXECUTIVES

Nasser Al Huqbani

CEO, ﻿Health Holding Company (HHC)

Sector: Healthcare Providers

Residence: Saudi Arabia

Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi

Managing Director, ﻿Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)

Sector: Healthcare Providers

Residence: Qatar

﻿Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti

Group CEO, SEHA

Sector: Hospitals

Residence: U.A.E.

Majid Al Fayyadh

CEO, ﻿King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

Sector: Diversified

Residence: Saudi Arabia

﻿Dimitris Moulavasilis

Group CEO, M42

Sector: Healthcare Providers

Residence: U.A.E.

John Sunil

CEO, Burjeel Holdings

Sector: Diversified

Residence: U.A.E.

Sherif Beshara

Group CEO, ﻿﻿American Hospital Dubai

Sector: Hospitals

Residence: U.A.E.

David Hadley

CEO, NMC Healthcare

Sector: Hospitals

Residence: U.A.E.

﻿Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri

CEO, ﻿The National Insurance Company – Daman

Sector: Health Insurance

Residence: U.A.E.

Yasser Joharji

CEO, Nahdi Medical Company

Sector: Pharmacy Chains

Residence: Saudi Arabia

