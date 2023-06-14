For the second year in a row: Contact wins a place in Forbes Middle East Egypt's Top 50 Listed Companies 2023

Cairo: Forbes Middle East has selected Contact Financial Holding, the leading non-banking financial services company, among Egypt's Top 50 Listed Companies the year 2023 for the second year in a row, the selection in Forbes lists, known globally for its credibility, reflects the quality of the Contact's business, the uniqueness of its business model and its outstanding achievements in the field of non-banking financial services, as Contact is the largest player in the consumer finance market in Egypt According to the Financial Regulatory Authority, it was also the company that obtained license No. 1 for consumer finance in Egypt.

Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said, "We are proud to be ranked among Egypt's Top 50 Listed Companies for two consecutive years, and we look forward to continuing to develop our services and provide efficient and innovative financing solutions to our customers." He added: " Our deep understanding of our customers’ needs and our access to them by all available means is our way to success, and data analysis and modern technology are the main pillars of this understanding. We have worked hard to expand in Egypt by providing financial solutions that suit all categories in every governorate of Egypt, in addition to the digital transformation efforts that also played a major role in this success, in addition to our focus in working with startups and developing financing solutions that contribute to the growth of these companies in the Egyptian market.

Forbes Middle East has collected data from the Egyptian Exchange and ranked companies based on their reported sales, assets, and profits for 2022 and market value as of April 30, 2023. Each metric was given equal weight, and companies with the same final scores were given the same rank, Currency exchange rates were taken as of April 30, 2023.

