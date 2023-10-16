It will present technology solutions to achieve KSA’s 2030 Vision.

These solutions include a "One-Stop Shop" for investors in the Kingdom and cutting-edge platforms designed to equip and enhance the future well-being of Saudi residents.’

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: "envnt," a leading provider of digital and technical solutions, is pleased to announce its third consecutive participation in the "GITEX Global Expo 2023" exhibition, one of the world's largest specialized technology events.

This event will take place in Dubai from October 16 to 20, 2023. The objective of envnt's participation is to showcase its active engagement in the region by demonstrating its latest products and services. envnts’ strategic plan is to drive digital transformation, foster continuous expansion and maintain a steadfast commitment to staying abreast of the latest technological advancements to cater to the needs and expectations of its clients. This approach positions envnt as one of the leading and most comprehensive digital solution providers in the region. The "GITEX Global Expo 2023" exhibition brings together the world's most innovative companies and brightest minds to ensure the Middle East region leverages the latest technological advances to be highly competitive in fields such as artificial intelligence and similar significant developments and initiatives within the technology sector.

envnt is dedicated to offering effective and comprehensive solutions while simultaneously enhancing the quality of life for individuals. The company has expanded its presence into Europe and plans similar in other geographies through attracting new partners to further solidify its position as a global leader in the field of digital transformation. As part of its expansion efforts and to achieve larger global objectives, envnt has recently inaugurated a new office in Paris.

envnt collaborates with renowned global technology brands creating customer solutions across multiple critical industry sectors including Government, Healthcare, Business, Finance and Education. envnt has significant expertise in envisioning, planning and delivering impactful experiences that drive digital transformations and accelerate technological advancements.

One of its recent notable achievements is its commitment to realizing the 2030 Vision, which aims to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a globally appealing investment destination. envnts's dedication to this mission is demonstrated through the development of "One-Stop Shop" solutions, designed to enable investors to address their investment project needs efficiently and conveniently, all while leveraging envnts’ advanced technologies to minimize administrative complexities. These solutions provide a holistic investment experience, supported by the company's cutting-edge technology.

Moreover, envnt has designed integrated platforms that harness the latest technologies, to empower Saudi citizens in acquiring the necessary skills participate into numerous job opportunities available within the Kingdom. This initiative is designed to empower the new generation of Saudi youth.

In alignment with the commitment to improving citizen well-being as outlined in the 2030 Vision, envnt has introduced unique products. Among them is enspct, considered an advanced solution in the field of service management. The enspct product allows government institutions to optimize the utilization of the Kingdom's resources while enabling personnel to perform their duties more efficiently. It plays a pivotal role in streamlining and enhancing field service operations, ultimately contributing to the overarching goal of improving residents' well-being and advancing the objectives of Vision 2030.

Apple Mahmalji, CEO of envnt, stated, "We find ourselves in a new era within a rapidly evolving world. Keeping pace with the leaps that artificial intelligence is experiencing requires a diverse range of digital solutions that enhance the lives of individuals and society as a whole. As a prominent Middle Eastern firm, our objective is to build a better future for everyone by embracing concepts that prioritize people and leverage technology to improve their lives. Our goal is to assist individuals in achieving their aspirations and future dreams, contributing to the development of stronger communities. Therefore, it has been our responsibility to support the 2030 Saudi Vision in Saudi Arabia through a variety of innovative initiatives, whether aimed at enhancing the comfort and well-being of individuals, empowering Saudi youth, or facilitating access to the Saudi market for investors and entrepreneurs, regardless of their size."