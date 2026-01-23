Dubai, UAE: RRS International Development has announced their collaboration with the football legend Paolo Maldini, a move that reflects his confidence in the project’s vision, the NH Collection brand, and the leadership behind RRS International Development.

The approximately USD 100 million mixed-use development, comprising 121 hotel keys and 36 branded residences, is scheduled for completion in 2027 and marks the debut of NH Collection on Al Marjan Island. The project offers over 20 curated lifestyle amenities, including a signature cantilevered pool, a rooftop infinity pool designed as an artist-signed living canvas, zen garden, destination dining, and elevated leisure experiences tailored for both guests and owners.

Strategically located on Al Marjan Island, the development also benefits from its proximity to Wynn Al Marjan Island, set to become the first integrated gaming resort in the GCC, positioning Ras Al Khaimah at the forefront of a new regional tourism and investment cycle.

Maldini’s winning character, defined by loyalty to one club, long-term vision, consistency, and leadership under pressure, mirrors the development ethos adopted by RRS International Development.

Commenting on the project, Paolo Maldini said: “NH Collection is a brand we all know, particularly in Europe, and specially in Italy and Spain. What stood out to me with this project is that the product feels different and very complete. It combines the standards and experience of an established international brand with a lifestyle-driven concept that fits naturally with the destination.”

Designed by B8 Architecture, the project features a wave-inspired architectural form that responds to its coastal setting. Luxury finishes, refined material palettes, and carefully layered spaces define the interiors, while curated art, lush landscaping, and playful design elements bring character and warmth to the environment.

Signature features include a podium-level statement pool with cantilevered elements, a rooftop infinity pool functioning as an immersive kinetic art installation, and multiple wellness features, dining, and social spaces that elevate the hospitality experience beyond conventional hotel living.

The project has witnessed exceptional demand since launch, with a strong turnout from international buyers, underlining investor confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality-led growth story. Eligible buyers benefit from UAE 10-year Golden Visa eligibility, further strengthening the long-term value proposition for owners.

Comparable branded hospitality assets have already demonstrated pricing benchmarks of AED 7,000 per sq. ft. and above for hotel units reinforcing the upside potential of early entry into Al Marjan Island’s growth phase.

Globally, destinations that have introduced integrated gaming and entertainment resorts have seen transformative effects on tourism and real estate values. Macau, for example, experienced a multi-fold increase in tourism arrivals following the expansion of its integrated resort model, with surrounding real estate values appreciating significantly over time as infrastructure, hospitality, and global visibility accelerated.

A similar structural uplift is anticipated for Ras Al Khaimah as it evolves into a diversified tourism hub, combining nature, luxury hospitality, adventure, wellness, and entertainment—positioning the emirate as a long-term beneficiary of sustainable tourism-led growth.

Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder of RRS International Development FZ LLC and Partner at RRS Capital Management LLC FZ, said: “The NH Collection debut in Ras Al Khaimah was met with overwhelming interest, with the project oversubscribed at launch. Paolo Maldini’s decision reflects trust in our leadership, our partners, and our commitment to execution. We are building assets that combine lifestyle appeal with operational depth and long-term relevance.”

Sanjay Dhawan, Co-Founder of RRS International Development FZ LLC, added: “Our approach is rooted in precision, accountability, and discipline—values that transcend industries. This project reflects our belief that true luxury is created through thoughtful design, strong partnerships, and responsible delivery.”

The development reinforces RRS International Development’s strategy of delivering design-led, hospitality-driven assets with a strong focus on investor alignment, operational excellence, and future-ready living.

For more information please visit RRS International: www.rrsinternationaldevelopment.com

About RRS International Development FZ LLC:

RRS International Development FZ LLC is a premier luxury real estate developer, led by founders with over three decades of experience in the UAE’s high-end property market. Renowned for its dedication to quality, innovation, and sophistication, RRS partners with globally acclaimed brands to deliver iconic developments that redefine luxury living.

Specializing in both hospitality and residential projects, RRS brings unique concepts to life—each reflected in visionary design, world-class craftsmanship, and seamless functionality. Whether for guests or homeowners, every development delivers an elevated lifestyle defined by exceptional quality, modern elegance, and meticulous attention to detail.

With a strong focus on Ras Al Khaimah’s rapidly evolving luxury sector, RRS creates distinctive, design-led spaces that blend architectural excellence with advanced technology. Its growing portfolio speaks to a deep understanding of the region’s affluent clientele and a commitment to raising the bar for upscale living in the UAE.

RRS is redefining real estate and rediscovering the concept of limitless living. By embracing digital innovation and exploring the future of smart real estate, RRS is breaking traditional barriers. What was once a myth—that real estate was only accessible to those with significant wealth—is being rewritten. RRS is opening new doors to ownership, making real estate more inclusive, intelligent, and future-ready.

