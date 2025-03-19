Foodics, the leading Saudi-born food tech company in the MENA region is taking a stand against food waste this Ramadan by partnering with Ne’ma, the UAE’s National Food Loss and Waste Initiative.

Reflecting the UAE’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, the Ne’ma initiative plays a key role in supporting this by working to reduce food loss and waste. Encouraging social responsibility, the initiative seeks to transform society and instill important values while promoting sustainable practices across the food supply chain.

As part of the collaboration, Foodics is sponsoring a community fridge at Mall of the Emirates, ensuring surplus food from restaurants and hotels is redistributed to those in need.

Through a structured process, participating chefs from hotels and restaurants are trained and onboarded by Ne’ma. They will receive specialized food packages which they can fill with prepared meals made in their kitchens that meet the strict food safety standards. These meals are then stored in thermal containers and transported via refrigerated vehicles to the fridge located in Mall of the Emirates, where they are accessible to workers and individuals in need.

Restaurants and catering businesses looking to contribute and participate in the initiative can connect with Ne’ma organization directly to undergo the onboarding and training process.

This initiative reinforces Foodics’ commitment to sustainability and social impact while also reflecting the spirit of giving during the Holy month.

About Foodics

Founded in 2014, Foodics is the leading restaurant operations and payment tech company in the MENA region, powering the operations of more than 30,000 restaurants with an all-in-one software and hardware ecosystem to manage. The Saudi-born company offers cloud-based all-in-one Restaurant Management System (RMS), Point of Sale solution (POS) and payment systems that are developed in-house with hands-on industry intel and caters to F&B establishments. Foodics offers various tools and solutions including Foodics Online, Foodics Pay, Foodics Marketplace, and Foodics Accounting, equipping restaurateurs with innovative technology tools to establish resilience, foster customer connections and sustain growth.